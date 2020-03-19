A Maple Grove woman has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend.
Stephanie Clark, 29, of Maple Grove was charged with second degree murder with intent-not premeditated in Hennepin County Court. This is a felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 5, around 6 p.m. officers were dispatched to 6262 Magda Drive in Maple Grove on the report of a shooting.
A witness reported that Clark was outside of her door and was crying. Clark was with her minor child. The complaint stated, “Clark told witness, ‘he’s dead,’” prior to the witness calling 911. The witness tried to comfort Clark, as Clark said “I shot him because he hit me.”
When officers arrived, Clark was located near the main door of the apartment complex. Officers entered the apartment and located the victim in a bedroom.
The victim has been identified as Don’Juan Butler, 30, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Butler was also Clark’s boyfriend.
“[Butler] was laying on his back between the bed and wall,” the complaint stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers conducted a protective sweep and found five firearms in the apartment. The officers also found a sandwich on a kid’s plate in the kitchen, indicating Clark’s child was present in the apartment at the time of homicide.
“Once in custody [Clark] complained about her back hurting from [Butler] assaulting her,” the complaint said. “Officers observed [Clark] had a bruise on the left side of the middle of her back.”
In a post-Miranda interview, Clark said earlier on March 5, Butler had confronted her about talking to a male. Once back home, Butler had begun to assault her and punched her in the stomach and back, the complaint said. Clark left to pick up her child and when she returned to the apartment the argument continued. According to the complaint, Butler started walking into the bedroom while Clark followed him with a gun. Clark then shot Butler several times.
If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison. The minimum sentence is three years.
Clark’s next court appearance is April 15.
