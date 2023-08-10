Maple Grove woman charged with manslaughter in death of her mother

(Photo courtesy of Hennepin county Sheriff’s Office)

Nikki Wobbeking

A Maple Grove woman has been charged in connection with the death of her mother. The mother died from her injuries during an altercation.

Nicole Wobbeking, 49, was charged in Hennepin County court with one count of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. Each is a felony.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments