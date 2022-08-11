Jill Zetterwall, 58, of Maple Grove was charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide Aug. 5 stemming from a July 21 crash on Highway 169 in Champlin.
According to the criminal complaint, Zetterwall operated a motor vehicle in a negligent manner while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, which caused the victim’s death.
The complaint stated, at approximately 12:29 p.m. on July 21, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on Highway 169 near 117th Avenue in Champlin. When officers arrived, they observed a Toyota Rav4, driven by Zetterwall, on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes with heavy front end damage, and a Hyundai Accent laying on its roof in the ditch of the southbound lanes.
The victim and driver of the Hyundai, 37-year-old Adam Madsen of Anoka, was pronounced dead at the scene by officers.
According to multiple witnesses, Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169 when traffic started to slow down. She was not stopping for slowed traffic, and reportedly veered in the left lane, clipping the front of another vehicle.
The complaint said, Zetterwall’s car then crossed the center median and entered the southbound lanes, when she crashed into Madsen’s vehicle, sending it into a ditch. An autopsy later revealed Madsen died from multiple blunt force injuries from a high-powered vehicle collision.
As detailed in the criminal complaint, officers reportedly could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Zetterwall, who appeared to be disheveled with eyes glossed over and her words slurred. Zetterwall reportedly said her last drink, a vodka-orange juice, was a couple of hours earlier.
A preliminary breath test indicated Zetterwall had a blood alcohol concentration of .196. The legal limit is 0.08. Zetterwall was then transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for her injuries. Later, Zetterwall’s blood sample was submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and was reportedly found to have an ethyl alcohol concentration of .225 per 100 milliliters of blood, the complaint said.
The maximum sentence for Zetterwall’s three counts is 30 years and/or $60,000. Zetterwall is currently in custody on $150,000 bail.
