Jill Zetterwall, 58, of Maple Grove was charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide Aug. 5 stemming from a July 21 crash on Highway 169 in Champlin.

According to the criminal complaint, Zetterwall operated a motor vehicle in a negligent manner while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, which caused the victim’s death.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments