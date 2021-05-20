A Maple Grove woman has amended her plea in a July 2019 incident where children were injured in a boating accident.
On May 12, Jordan Seitz, 36, amended her plea to guilty of two counts of criminal vehicular operation. She originally plead not guilty to four counts of criminal vehicular operation.
Seitz was originally charged in July 2019 with the four counts of criminal vehicular operation for recklessly operating a boat and sending two children careening into a dock where they suffered serious injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Eagle Lake in Maple Grove to investigate a boating accident with injuries. Deputies learned Seitz was hosting a boating party for 10 of her daughter’s friends. Seitz was operating a boat and pulling two rafts containing some of those children.
The complaint states Seitz drove too close to shore and as she turned back towards the open water one of the rafts collided with a fixed dock. Two of the children were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
While talking to Seitz, the deputies detected the odor of alcohol on her breath and her eyes were watery and bloodshot. “Seitz denied consuming alcohol,” the complaint stated. A breath test obtained a reading of .10, above the legal limit of .08.
Seitz will be sentenced July 6. She could face up to 10 years in jail and/or a $20,000 fine.
