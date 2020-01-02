It’s a game of skill, strategy, and speed. And one Maple Grove Senior High School student has proven himself to be one of its best players.
Tetris is a classic video game of colored tile groups that are matched in lines. The objective is to use these tile groups to create as many horizontal lines of blocks as possible. The speed the tiles come down at increases at each level.
MGSH sophomore and Plymouth resident Aidan “Batfoy” Jerdee took third place at Classic Tetris World Championships in Portland, Oregon, in October. The competition first started in 2010. This was Aidan’s first try.
He was ranked 14th during qualifications out of 48 players for the championships.
During an interview after the third round of the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, Aidan shared that he first watched the 2016 championship video and became interested.
He then started playing Tetris in January 2018 on the Nintendo NES game system.
“I played in my first competition in April 2018 in an online tournament called the Classic Tetris Monthly,” he said. “Playing at the Classic Tetris World Championship was my first time competing at a live event, but I had already played against others online.”
Another thing worth noting is that Aidan is a DAS player, which is a technique for moving the pieces left and right. DAS stands for Delayed Auto Shift and it’s basically where a player holds down on the D-Pad to move pieces. The other technique for playing is called hyper-tapping and that’s where players rapidly tap the D-Pad over 13 times per second to move the pieces which gives them an advantage because DAS only moves pieces at 10 times per second. The other three players in the semifinals were hyper-tappers, according to Aidan.
“The score in NES Tetris only has six digits, so the highest displayed score is 999,999,” Aidan said. “Obtaining this score is called a maxout. Tetrises are where you clear four lines at once using a long bar and they give more points than regular line clears. This means that players have to keep a well open on the right side of the screen and reserve it for long bars so that they can rack up as many points as possible before the level 29 killscreen where the game becomes too fast to play.”
For a little while, Aidan held the record as the youngest person to get a maxout. An estimated 80 people have maxed out at this time at the game of Tetris.
Here’s a link to Aidan’s first maxout youtu.be/mYs_x24xY2c
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.