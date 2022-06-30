Maple Grove talks Territorial Road master plan

The Maple Grove City Council discussed the master plan for Territorial Road at its June 20 meeting.
Over the past nine months, city staff, along with staff from WSB, have worked on a land-use study for the Territorial Road area, bordered by County Road 81 to the south and west, Fernbrook land to the east, and Rush Creek and the city of Dayton to the north.
The purpose of the study has been to develop a small area land use plan that guides land use for future development, sets the location and scope of a future city park, and addresses future and trail alignment in the area.
Eric Zweber, the project’s consulting planner with WSB, presented the results of the study and master plan for the Territorial Road area.
A virtual open house was conducted in February showing four scenarios for the area. “It had four different park locations, four different road locations, and considerations for four different land use mixes,” he said.
The preferred scenario would have a four-way intersection of Territorial Road with Maple Grove Parkway a quarter-mile from the intersection of Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 81.
Territorial Road would also be realigned from east to west in a “safe design” manner. “We are looking at multi-family, high-density residential at the intersection of County Road 81 and Maple Grove Parkway, medium-density coming up to Territorial Road and low-density for the remainder of the area,” he said.
A potential neighborhood park area is considered for the western area of the proposed master plan area. This park would connect with a proposed regional trail.
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked, “Why hasn’t Three Rivers Parks ever talked about this?”
Zweber said they are currently having discussions with Three Rivers Park on this. The district also said they had reviewed the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan and this particular area is designated for development after 2030, so the Park District has not put this area into its capital planning right now.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she was in favor of the final scenario plan. She made a motion to approve the plan.
The council ended up approving the Territorial Road master plan. This plan will guide development in the area for the next 20 to 30 years.
