At its May 16 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council received a request for the Maple Grove Retail Center that would build a four-tenant building on a vacant site along Elm Creek Boulevard.
The council also discussed a proposal for the Edison Apartments.
Maple Grove Retail Center
The council heard a request for a development plan for the Maple Grove Retail Center, which would be located at 7855 Elm Creek Blvd. This is the former Hopps restaurant site. That building was demolished in 2005.
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell said Cloutier Properties would like to construct a 10,919-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building. “This property is a vacant lot that is currently adjacent to Brick and Bourbon and TruStone [Financial],” he said.
The development plans would allow for up to four tenant spaces, including a drive-up window. “The drive-up window is different from a drive-thru window as it would only be used for online ordering pick up,” Angell said.
He said the drive-up business would be a fast-casual food user that a Mexican-food style and another business would be an ice cream user. But no leases have been signed yet.
It was noted that these users would have peak times that would not conflict with the busy times at Brick and Bourbon as parking overflows into this site.
Councilor Phil Leith said the proposal looked nice. “I think the last time we talked about a building on this property I was on the planning commission, so that’s how long it’s been,” he said. “It’s nice to see that coming forward.”
The building’s exterior is proposed to be made of a mix of stone and brick veneer with metal accents.
The council approved the development plan for the proposed building.
Edison Apartments
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman presented the council with a development proposal for a 248-unit apartment, two-building project. Each building would be five stories in height.
“The proposal shows a number of outdoor amenities, including a pool, playground, there’s a dog park, gazebo,” he said.
The building would have a modern look with a mix of cement panels in white, gray, black and wood colors, along with brick, stone and glass.
There would be 317 underground parking spaces, 144 surface parking spaces and eight electric vehicle charging stations.
This proposed development would be located north of Garland Lane and west of Interstate 94.
The council approved the development plan for the Edison Apartments development.
Other
In other action, the council:
PROCLAIMED Aug. 2 as National Night Out in Maple Grove. The day will include a free BBQ lunch at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with neighborhood parties in the evening. In 2021, the city was awarded first place in the nation for cities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000.
APPROVED the Arbor Lakes Business Park phase 3 development stage plan and final plat for the first three buildings.
APPROVED the development plan for the second addition of Weston Commons. This development includes 82 townhome units, located north of 105th Avenue and south of County Road 81.
APPROVED the on-sale intoxicating/Sunday sale liquor license for Optimal Performance Golf, 10401 93rd Ave.
