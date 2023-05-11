A Maple Grove High School senior will spend part of her post-graduation summer across the pond in England with some furry, four-legged friends.
Brigit Mark is one of three Minnesota girls who have been selected to represent the American Kennel Club’s Team USA at the upcoming Junior Open Agility World Championship in England from July 13-16.
Coach Susan Cochran announced the American Kennel Club’s 2023 AKC USA Junior World Agility Team of 24 junior handlers. The two other Minnesota handlers are Ava Rawlings with miniature schnauzer Aksel and Ava Gardner with sheltie Merlee.
The championship is an agility competition that is officially recognized by the Federation Cynologique Internationale (World Canine Organization), the largest international federation of kennel clubs. Categories of competition at the event will include small, medium, intermediate and large dogs. Each of the categories is divided into three handler ages – under 12, under 15 and under 19.
There are two rounds (jumping and agility). The second round is run in the reverse order based on results from round one. The winner, respectively in each height category, is the junior with the best total results from both rounds, according to the official press release from the American Kennel Club.
As a junior handler, Mark will be working with Spice, a Shetland sheepdog. “The dog I will be running with over in the event in England is owned by someone else, but we have become a great team and I’m so happy I’ve gotten to work with her,” she said.
Getting started
The road to becoming a junior handler began when Mark was 11 years old.
“I got interested in dog agility after seeing it on TV and thought it looked like fun,” she said. “I started training my border collie and myself by watching YouTube videos. My dad helped me make some homemade agility equipment to start working with.”
By the time she was 12 years old, Mark started taking formal classes at Cloud 9 Training School for Dogs in Maple Grove.
I have also been fortunate enough to be asked to run other people’s dogs in training classes and “trials,” which are what the events are called.
Being a handler
Mark added that the more she has learned, the easier being a handler has been, but there are still times when the competition can get to her.
“When I first started doing trials with my border collie, I was very excited but obviously nervous because it was my first attempt, but people were very supportive,” she said. “The agility community is always happy to see the junior handlers in the sport and are very encouraging.”
When Mark was named to Team USA, she said the community continued its support of her.
The excitement of being in a trial is fun for Mark no matter the size of the competition.
“During a trial, I still get excited to run my dog(s) and celebrate the wins, big or small,” she said. “A win might be that we accomplish the dog going through all of the weave poles without missing one or having a run with all jump bars staying up. Whatever happens during the run, you still need to remember that your dog has tried and be supportive of their effort.”
Championship in England
There was a process for Mark to be considered for the USA world team.
“I was approached by a seasoned adult handler who has participated in several world adult teams and asked if I’d be interested in applying for the American Kennel Club’s Junior World team,” she said.
Mark had to submit videos of herself and Spice, the Shetland Sheepdog she will be competing with, doing the courses at a trial.
After reviewing her application, the coach of the team called her to say that Mark had been chosen to represent Team USA.
“I was so surprised and couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It took a while to actually sink in. You are a junior handler in the U.S. if you are aged 18 and under, and since I will ‘age out’ at the end of this year, I am so grateful that I am getting this opportunity.”
While in England, there will be a lot of team activities, and a practice session because the equipment and courses are international and are different than what is used here, according to Mark.
“I’m not sure how much free time I will have to see the country, but hope to have an opportunity to do so,” she said.
Beyond competition, high school
After high school, she hopes to continue her agility career for as long as she can.
“It is a very rewarding sport because you develop a bond with a good friend, you work as a team and your main objective as a handler is to help the dog be successful to be able to conquer the obstacles on the course and to have fun,” Mark said.
She added that there aren’t many junior handlers in this sport. “I would highly encourage any young person who might have an interest to give it a try because I am a perfect example of what could happen if you try,” she said.
When she’s not working on dog agility, Mark has also done scent work with dogs and enjoys crafts. She is also really into art.
