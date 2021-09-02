One Maple Grove teen recently competed on the world stage as the youngest taekwondo athlete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Lauren Lee, a senior at Maple Grove High School, competed in the Olympics at age 17. Lee competes locally at World Taekwondo Academy, where her Olympic coach Grandmaster Eui Lee is also her father. As is the first athlete from the academy to compete in the Olympic games, Lee participated in the women’s 67kg event for the country of Haiti.
Grandmaster Lee was a national team coach for USA Taekwondo during the 2012 London Olympic games. He was also the National Team Coach for USA, which Lauren Lee competed with this year.
In December 2018, Grandmaster Lee was able to try something new. “My dad had an opportunity to work with another country - Haiti- so we were able to go with him and be apart of the team,” Lauren Lee said. “He is also the Taekwondo ambassador for the country of Haiti.”
This ambassadorship allowed Lee to be a part of the Haitian Taekwondo Olympic team this summer.
Taekwondo is a sport that originated from Korea and has been a part of the Olympics since its inclusion in 1988 as a demonstration sport, according to olympics.com. It became an official medal sport at the 2000 Sydney Games. Taekwondo is one of the fastest-growing sports around the world with over 200 nations taking part and continues to grow every year.
Even though Lee lost in her first-round match to the eventual gold medal winner Matea Jelic from Croatia, she still looks back with pride on her Tokyo Olympic journey.
“Being selected was a big honor and very short notice,” Lee said. “After competing at the AAU Nationals in Texas, I came home and my dad told me the news.
She continued, “It was tough because I only had a few weeks to prepare. It was my first senior event in the Olympic weight category so I was really nervous.”
Lee was able to walk in the opening ceremonies of the Olympic games. “It was weird walking into an empty stadium,” she said. “We literally walked through and they put us on the bus and sent us back to the village. It was a little disappointing not being able to stay and watch.”
On July 26, it was time for Lee’s first event match against Jelic from Croatia. “I was so nervous that I couldn’t really enjoy the moment,” she said.
Her nervousness continued throughout the match. All she remembers now is “the bright lights.”
As the youngest taekwondo athlete at the 2020 Olympics, Lee said, “ It’s weird how things work out, because if this was held on schedule I would have been too young to compete. It was a great experience for me at such a young age.”
She added, “It was a little disappointing to not be able to explore Tokyo, but very cool to be around so many amazing athletes from around the world.”
Looking to the future, Lee is focusing on getting better at taekwondo and school, since it is her senior year. “Moving forward I’m still going to train and compete and going to take my career one year at a time,” she added.
Her dad and coach, Grandmaster Lee, said the next Olympic Games will be in 2024 in Paris, France, and he hopes Lee will be able to qualify and compete.
