It all started with a porcelain china-faced bride doll.
Lucy Baukner, of Maple Grove, and her late sister, Jean Morehouse, collected and gifted each other porcelain dolls for over 50 years. Now, most of those dolls have been donated to the Maple Grove History Museum. In total, about 55 dolls were donated. The dolls range from the size of your hand to almost the size of a small baby.
Baukner has about 10 of her favorite dolls on display in her Maple Grove residence. “The ones that have a story,” she said.
The sisters grew up on a farm in Maple Grove. “Our mother had a porcelain chain-faced bride doll that we loved,” Baukner said. “In 1939, a tornado took our house. We found the doll later. It was in pieces. My mother, sister and I felt so bad the doll was destroyed.”
The first doll in the sister’s collection was bought in 1963.
“Jean found a doll just like our mother’s bride doll and she bought it,” Baukner said.
The dolls the sisters purchased range from the oldest one, from the 1880s, to the newest one, from the 1960s. The dolls were also purchased locally.
“After that, it became a tradition to give a doll to each other,” Baukner said. “My sister and I would go to antique stores, doll stores and doll shows to look for and purchase the right dolls for our collection.”
Baukner added that most of the clothes the dolls have today were hand-made by Jean because the dolls they purchased came without clothes. “She hand-stitched them,” she added. “She ironed and folded all the pieces of fabric and lace before stitching them together.”
Baukner even crotched some of the dolls’ booties. “We worked as a team,” she said. “And we decided all the dolls had to stay together.”
For the last two years, Baukner has kept all the dolls at her home after her sister’s death. But now Baukner has decided to donate most of the collection to the history museum.
“It makes me happy to share the dolls with others,” she said.
About a dozen of the dolls are on display now at the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane. Anyone can check out the museum on Sunday, July 18, during Maple Grove Days. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a feature on the storms that have hit the Maple Grove area over the years, in particular the tornadoes of 1939 and 1966.
The museum will be open on the second Sunday of the month from 1-4 p.m. People can also schedule private tours by calling the museum at 763-494-5983.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.