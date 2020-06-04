Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.