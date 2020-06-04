The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day has created outrage amongst the state of Minnesota and across the nation. There were protests, both peaceful and not. Parts of Minneapolis were looted and set on fire.
On May 28, some of that unrest reached the city of Maple Grove.
Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said the department was actively monitoring the events that were happening in Minneapolis.
“Following those events, a number of operational changes were made in the police department to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents and the business community,” he said.
Staffing levels at the department were immediately increased to respond to the developing events.
Werner said there were property-related crimes committed by non-residents at businesses in Maple Grove. “The good news is that the officers that were out on the street with their work responded quickly and several individuals were arrested and were taken into custody and held accountable for those crimes.
He added that as things change and develop, the police department will adjust to serve as needed. He said the Maple Grove Police Department has been highly-trained to deal with all types of situations. “We receive implicit bias training on a national program,” he said. “We have the highest level of training possible at our crisis intervention and deescalation training.”
Seventy officers have had 40 of training each. Other trainings the department has had include: mental health awareness, deescalation and defensive tactics, along with cultural awareness activities.
The city has put in place an emergency curfew. “I just want to stay that our agency appreciates the community’s cooperation with the curfew order,” he said. “We think it greatly helped with our response efforts and also the safety of our city.”
Werner asked that residents continue to be vigilant and report things that are out of the ordinary and suspicious.
The city of Osseo was also prepared for any potential incidents. Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said there were threats to the Osseo Gun Club, but nothing materialized from those threats.
“We were prepared,” Mikkelson said. He said the department kept up to date on the situation as it was unfolding in Minneapolis over last week.
On June 1, the Osseo Police Department was prepared to help out a protest in Anoka.
