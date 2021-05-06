A man who helped shape Maple Grove when it was a township and then city has died. But not before leaving his mark and a legacy.
Robert “Bob” Burlingame died at the age of 93 on April 29 from complications related to diabetes.
He served as a police officer, police chief and mayor during 40-plus years of service to Maple Grove.
“We are grateful for Bob’s commitment to public service, many contributions, and dedication to the Maple Grove community,” the city’s Facebook page stated Monday, May 3.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1927, in Minneapolis.
According to his obituary, Burlingame married Betty Lange in 1949 and raised seven children. He worked many farm jobs in the early years, then started his own construction company. He built his home in Brooklyn Center in 1955 where he lived with his family until moving to Maple Grove in 1960.
POLICE DEPARTMENT/CHIEF
Burlingame was a critical part of the early years of the Maple Grove Police Department, joining in 1962.
In 1967, he was sworn in as the part-time chief of police, which became a career in 1968 after the council decided to make it a full-time department. Then, the force consisted of five full-time officers each working in 12-hour shifts.
Burlingame was also Maple Grove’s emergency management director from 1967-1992. Training and education were continuous throughout his career to stay current with techniques.
Police Chief Eric Werner said Burlingame “left his mark on the department through his leadership.”
He said, “I got to know over the years. He always took time to ask how people and the officers were doing.”
Even in his last days, Burlingame was checking in with the chief. “Even after he retired and was checking in, he left room for the new chiefs to do what they needed to do,” Werner said. “He was the caring person in the background.”
Burlingame formed the department’s mission and ethics. He had high standards for all police personnel.
“He set up an organization that focused on engaging the community and outreach to the citizens,” Werner said. “This is still a foundational value of the police department, which is more important than ever today.”
Former Osseo-Maple Grove Press publisher Carole Larson said, “He was always calm, always forthright and someone you could absolutely trust when you needed information. He had the respect of everyone — the community and certainly the council and other officials in Hennepin County. As a reporter, I could count on him to provide information that was not skewed and he knew I would work with him to make sure the community had any questions resolved in our reporting. He was both an official news source as well as a confidential news source. I had deep faith and confidence in him.”
In 1960, the city had a population of 2,200 citizens. Werner said Maple Grove continued to grow, from 6,200 residents in 1970 to 38,000 residents in 1992.
Werner while Burlingame was with the department, there were high-service level calls. Although in 1977, there were more than 13,000 calls for service compared to 47,600 calls for service in 2019.
A highlight of Burlingame’s career was starting to build the police force during this time.
Additional highlights include collaborating with other agencies to create the training and firearms facility and the PUPS facility for an animal shelter.
“Burlingame worked on cooperative services with multiple agencies, which is part of his legacy,” Werner said. “The North Metro range came toward the end of his tenure. He helped build a cutting edge facility to service the community and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.”
Burlingame retired from the department in 1992.
MAYOR OF MAPLE GROVE
He was elected as Maple Grove’s mayor in 1994, serving as mayor from January 1995 to June 2001.
During the May 3 Maple Grove City Council meeting, Mayor Mark Steffenson expressed his and the city’s condolences to the Burlingame family. “Bob was a wonderful man and a great asset to the city,” he said. “I think it’s important to recognize Bob and all the service that he committed to this community. He certainly dedicated his life to the city of Maple Grove.”
In a 2001 Press interview with Burlingame, he said he saw Maple Grove grow during his time in office and the city. He said the area was “rural” in 1960, with gravel roads.
“As mayor, the handyman in him got interested in residential development in Maple Grove,” the Press interview said. “Burlingame listed among his accomplishments working with city staff, the state, county and the Metropolitan Council to bring a variety of housing to Maple Grove — single-family homes, townhomes, senior residences, transitional housing, affordable housing and redeveloped housing.”
Larson also reflected on Burlingame’s time as mayor. “It was a time of growth and lots of details with developers to ensure the best interests of the city,” she said. “He always was a calm leader. He not only knew the Maple Grove community but also the surrounding area and was a good communicator with other city leaders.”
STAYED ACTIVE
Even after Burlingame retired from the police department and was finished serving as mayor, he remained an active part of the community.
He still attended various city and community events and was the emcee for the annual Maple Grove Days Parade from 2002 to 2014, according to the city.
He was involved in a variety of committee work and service efforts throughout his life including: Healthy Community/Health Youth, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross (on the board), The Bridge, NW Hennepin Human Services Council, CROSS (on board of directors), Meals on Wheels, MG Council member, Chief of Police conference attendee, Family and Children Community (on the board), a participant in the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Organization and the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Organization.
In the 2001 Press interview he said, “If they need me, I’ll be around.”
SERVICES
He is survived by his wife Marjorie (Anderson), daughter Linda (Gleason), son Leigh, daughter LaGrett a (Lunde), son Craig, daughter Barbara and daughter Rebecca (Muhich), in addition to many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mitred and Henrietta, wife Betty (Lange), wife Sue (Banghart), son Bruce, half brothers Glenn and Charles and half-sister Olive (Wold).
Services took place Tuesday, May 4, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove. A private service for the family took place after the services at the Green wood Cemetery in Greenfield.
Werner said members of the Maple Grove Police Department were part of an honor guard the visitation and the family service. “His family kept in contact with us toward the end,” he said. “As he was a former officer and chief and lead the organization, it’s important that we honor him.”
The police department also participated in the funeral procession.
