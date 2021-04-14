Maple Grove senior goaltender Jack Wieneke was announced as the Frank Brimsek Award winner on April 6. The annual nod goes to the top senior goalie in the state. Wieneke beat out Blake’s Aksel Reid and Gentry Academy’s Alex Timmons.
Wieneke ended the season 19-2 with a 1.65 goals against average, a 91.6 save percentage, and four shutouts.
“I’d like to thank all my coaches, especially these past three years of high school,” Wieneke said at the trophy ceremony. “It’s been truly unbelievable playing for those guys. They not only made me a better player but a better person off the ice. I can’t thank them enough.”
For the Crimson boys hockey program, Wieneke is the first player to hoist the Brimsek Award, which brings the coaching staff a lot of pride.
“I am so excited for Jack,” head coach Todd Bergland said. “At the beginning of the year, he set the goal to be a candidate and then go on and win the award. He has worked so hard to get to this point.”
If the award was still in doubt as the state tournament unfolded, Bergland believes that Wieneke’s name began being etched in the trophy after their game against Eden Prairie in the semifinals, where the senior totaled 31 saves versus the eventual state champions. “I think the game against Eden Prairie solidified that award for him,” he said.
Along with his coaches, Wieneke is grateful for his parents’ support through his hockey journey. “I’d like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they made, all the early mornings and late nights, and always believing in me no matter what.”
And as for any hockey player, teammates are paramount for success. “I’d like to thank the boys. The past 10 years have truly been special and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Wieneke said.
When asked about his future plans, Wieneke said he is going to play junior hockey next year, but where is still unknown. What is not, however, is the impact Wieneke will have on whichever jersey he puts on next. “He is a quiet leader,” Bergland said. “Everyone is listening when he’s talking. He genuinely cares for all of the kids. Whoever gets him is going to get a great leader.”
