Maple Grove native Dayle Theisen is making her mark on the stage of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul. She is performing in the musical production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
You can find Theisen playing a “Silly Girl” in the show, fawning over Gaston. She is also performing in the ensemble for the production.
Beginnings
Theisen was born in San Jose, California, and moved to Maple Grove with her family when she was 5 years old.
“Growing up in Maple Grove was great,” she said. “I feel like there were so many different opportunities there, and the strong sense of community was felt within.”
She began her career at Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio in Osseo when she was 9. “Every Saturday afternoon, me and about 10 other preteens would spend four hours singing, dancing and acting there,” she said. “Safe to say, I fell in love.”
Her love of theater continued into high school.
“Once I was able, I started auditioning for Maple Grove Senior High’s productions as well as being a part of their wonderful choir program, under the direction of the brilliant Beth Hellstedt,” Theisen said.
Her Maple Grove Musical Theatre credits include: “Guys & Dolls,” “Cinderella,” “Les Misérables” and “Pippin.”
She won the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight “Triple Threat” award in 2017, her senior year at Maple Grove High School. This award honors performers for their excellence in singing, acting and dancing, as well as for demonstrating community leadership, teamwork and artistry. More than 80 high school juniors and seniors across Minnesota applied for the Triple Threat Award that year.
As a winner, Theisen traveled to New York City to meet with industry professionals, participate in workshops and attend Broadway shows.
Performance career
Over the past several years, Theisen has performed in “A Chorus Line,” “Anything Goes,” “Hello Dolly,” “Little Women,” “Pirates of Penzance” and “The Sound of Music.”
When asked if she could pick her favorite production so far, she said “A Chorus Line.”
“The show is about a group of dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line,” she said. “The production was in 2019 with my fellow classmates at the Chicago College of Performing Arts. Telling a story that is so close to home is very powerful, especially when you do it with people you love so dearly. For me, that show encompasses what it feels like to be in this industry.”
Theisen wanted to thank those who have been a part of her journey. “I want to extend my gratitude to Ann Marie Omeish, the owner of Escalate Dance & Theatre Studio, Nikki Swoboda, JC Lippold, Doree Dutoit, and many other Maple Grove mentors who have supported me along the way,” she said.
Beauty and the Beast
“Beauty and the Beast” is a Disney stage musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. The musical is adapted from the Academy Award-winning 1991 animated film of the same name.
It has been a “dream” performing in the Ordway production, Theisen said.
‘“Beauty and the Beast” is my first production since COVID hit, and I cannot stress how much I’ve missed theatre,” she said.
Theisen continued, “In addition, there is something really special about this team. The Ordway’s production staff, our backstage crew, orchestra and cast truly make it something else. Our fantastic director is Michael Heitzman, who also directed Ordway’s production of “42nd Street” in 2019. Overall, I am so lucky to be working with this team. Everyone is so talented.”
She recommends that people come to the production and experience a “tale as old as time” in a fresh new way.
“It reminds us that beauty is found within and that love is so powerful,” Theisen said. “Our production includes larger-than-life costumes, wigs and set designs. You cannot miss the Disney magic. Plus, the majority of the cast features Twin Cities talent.”
Performances run through Dec. 31 at the Ordway. To learn more, visit ordway.org
