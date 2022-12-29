Maple Grove native Dayle Theisen is making her mark on the stage of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul. She is performing in the musical production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

You can find Theisen playing a “Silly Girl” in the show, fawning over Gaston. She is also performing in the ensemble for the production.

