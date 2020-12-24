The presents have been bought, wrapped and delivered. Christmas wishes have been granted to several families in Maple Grove. 

The annual Maple Grove Shop With a Cop looked a little different this year, like much of 2020 has. The Maple Grove Police Department was able to host a scaled-down version of the event Dec. 17.

“Due to COVID, we had to modify our event quite a bit,” said Maple Grove Crime Prevention Officer Todd Strege. “Officers were paired up with kids ahead of time and spoke with them and their families through video chat. Officers then went and shopped on behalf of the kids. Officers then wrapped presents and we delivered them to the children’s homes.”

Nine children were given $125 to spend on gifts for their families.

In a typical year, the children would get to shop one-on-one with an officer when purchasing gifts. Afterward, all the children and officers would head back to the Maple Grove Community Center to wrap presents and then have some pizza.

Even though the community center was closed and there was no place to have a pizza party, that didn’t stop the department from keeping the meal tradition alive. “Each child was given a pizza so they could enjoy pizza at home with their family,” Strege said.

In a year of cancellations and new ways of school learning, Strege believes the Shop With a Cop program can be a highlight of 2020.

“In what has already been a very trying year for everybody, we hope that this event made the holiday season a little brighter for the children and families that we worked with,” Strege said.

The Maple Grove Police Department hopes to go back to its traditional event next year, which would allow for more families to participate.

The Shop With a Cop program was given a grant-based donation from Walmart for the funds for shopping. Kids were chosen from area schools based on need.

“We appreciate the support from our area schools and businesses that make this event possible year after year,” Strege said.

