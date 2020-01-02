Once again, Maple Grove has claimed the title as having one of the best National Night Out celebrations.
The city was awarded second place in the 2019 National Night Out event in the nation for cities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000. This is the second highest ranking for a Minnesota city.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
In Maple Grove, the city hosts a city-wide kick off event where the public is invited to unite against crime with the Maple Grove Police and Fire Departments. The day starts off with a free BBQ lunch, emergency equipment show and vendors presenting a variety of safety information and activities for children and adults.
That evening, police, fire and other representatives visit neighborhood block parties.
Back in 2017, the city took first place in the National Night Out campaign and in 2018, the city was awarded second place. Other awards to the city for National Night Out includes two other first place wins and four third place wins.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.