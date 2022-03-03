Maple Grove’s Lisa Jost retires after 26 years

Since the Maple Grove Community Center opened, there has been a familiar face walking the halls, making sure everything is running smoothly, and patrons have a pleasant visit.
After 26 years, Lisa Jost has retired as Maple Grove Community Center Manager. During her time with the city, she has seen the community center grow through its programming and with activities offered to residents.
Her last day with the city was Feb. 4.
Career
“I obtained my Parks and Recreation Bachelors Degree in 1985,” she said.
Jost began her 37-year career in parks and recreation with the city of Rosemount. She worked in the city’s Parks and Recreation department for about 11 years before coming to the city of Maple Grove. Her last position was the manager for the Rosemount Community Center/National Guard.
On Jan. 8, 1996, she became community center manager for Maple Grove, a position she has held for the last 26 years.
Although, when she started, the city didn’t completely have a community center.
“The building’s construction began in the spring of 1996,” Jost said. The ice arena opened Dec. 31, 1996, followed by a phased opening of the meeting rooms/indoor playground the summer following (June/July), and ending with the pool opening in October 1997.
Her job duties were to oversee the center’s operations. She said it was a diverse job, ranging from providing customer service, to promoting the facility, project management and planning for the future.
“Providing customer service in a variety of ways and levels meant working closely with customers visiting for the day, building partnerships with businesses and organizations on their events, meeting and programs to developing initiatives to promote and enhance our services to the millions of people that what through the door,” she said.
She also helped support other projects such as Town Green Park and other projects within the Parks and Recreation Department.
Jost said the success of the center comes from all areas. She said the dedicated staff have helped deliver a high-quality level of customers service. “I couldn’t have done my job without them,” she said. “We worked and learned together to the best way to deliver the services to the public and members.”
She also said the center’s success comes from the support of the Maple Grove Park Board and city leaders who help guide the decision-making processes and policies and the financial support needed to offer the services to the community.
Biggest moment of her career
There is one moment in her career that stands out above the rest. In 2005, President George W. Bush came to visit the Maple Grove Community Center.
According to Jost, the presidential visit was a big undertaking. “The city staff was informed 7 to 10 days prior to President Bush’s visit in summer 2005,” she said. “We turned the gym into an auditorium, the building and grounds received the ultimate attention to clean and support the White House staff to prepare for the visit.”
Jost said even the stairs in the community center were repainted, as no one knew which set of stairs the president would use to enter the auditorium area.
“The goal to create the best image of Maple Grove to the nation was accomplished with the help of many city departments as they dug in to help on this endeavor,” she said. “It was a great honor to host the leader of our country at the Maple Grove Community Center.”
Retirement
Now that Jost is retired, she said what she misses the most is the people. “All the customers of all ages and races, the partnerships (organizations, churches, and business),” she said. “The loyal members who have made our facility their place to exercise or have quality family time. The staff who provided quality customer service and who I relied on so much to provide positive experiences when they walk through the doors of the community center.”
She added, “I will also miss seeing the happy faces of a customer enjoying their leisure time, people enjoying their special celebrations or success of their learning to swim, skate or making their first (hockey) goal. And the seniors who have found bonds through the many programs and much more.”
Jost has plenty to do now in her retirement. She will be spending time with her family and friends. She also plans to stay active with exercise and trying new activities.
“I enjoy the outdoors,” she said. “I like biking, running, skiing and more.”
Also on her retirement itinerary, are traveling, reading, taking classes for “learning and growing for personal growth,” and then some time for volunteering to give back to the community.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work as the Community Center Manager for 26 years,” she said. “Thank you to the dedicated staff that works hard to provide positive experiences and always served with a smile. You have provided many memories that will last time as you have served an estimated 20 million people since the doors opened.”
Jost added, “And thank you and to the community at large for using and renting the facility as you are the ones that make the Maple Grove Community Center the ‘Heart of the Community.’”
