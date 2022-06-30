At the June 20 Maple Grove City Council meeting, Phil Leith announced he would not run for reelection in the fall.
“I have a lot of people pressing me about what I’m going to do this fall,” he said emotionally. “I am going to be retiring. Sorry, I wasn’t expecting this. I am not going to run for reelection this fall. I’m going to call it a career at 22 years.”
He said it was not a decision he made lightly. He said his business had been exceeding his expectations, which was demanding more of his time. “Which is a good thing, but I just don’t have the time for campaigning or continuing,” he said. “It’s time to move on and focus on the next chapter.”
Leith was elected to the City Council in 2006. Prior to that, he served on the Planning Commission and Citizens Long Range Improvement Committee.
The City Council also heard requests for development plans for a dental office and for an affordable senior housing project at the meeting.
Dental Specialists plans
The council heard about a development plan request for Dental Specialists to construct a 6,600-square-foot medical building that would provide dental services. The development would be located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Grove Circle and Hospital Drive.
Associate Planner Jesse Corrow said the proposed building would face an existing parking field with access from existing driveways on Hospital Drive and Grove Circle.
Ten new parking spaces would be added to the site, with seven right in front of the building. A total of 34 parking spaces will be available on the site, which city staff felt was adequate, according to Corrow.
A new sidewalk would be extended along Hospital Drive to complete the pedestrian network in the area.
“I should note that the applicant did do a nice job of preserving many of the existing trees on site,” he said.
The building exterior is proposed to be made up mainly of brick with windows on all sides.
“This is the last remaining open lot in the Village of the Grove development,” he said.
Applicant Eric Reiners, with SRA, said they have been working with Park Dental and Dental Specialists for quite some time. “It will incorporate 14 treatment spaces that specialize in pediatric, orthodontic, endodontics and surgery,” he said of the proposed building. “We’re just happy to bring it to Maple Grove.”
The council approved the development plan for Dental Specialists.
Tricare 55+ Affordable Housing plan
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said the applicant for the Tricare 55+ senior affordable housing proposed project was looking for approval on the development plan for a 160-unit, four-story apartment building.
The development would be located north of County Road 30 and west of Garland Lane, near Biolife. Garland Lane is currently being constructed through the Tricare property.
The council originally approved the concept plan for the project in January for 152 units. The site has an outlot to the north of the site that continues to be planned for an office use. There will be two access points off of Garland Lane, one shared with Biolife and one shared with the future office use.
The applicant is proposing rents that would be affordable to those with incomes at 60% of the area median income.
Vickerman said there would be amenities throughout the building, with each floor having a space. Some of the amenities include a community room, private dining/party room, guest room, package room, library, activity room, sunroom, fitness center, and dog park.
The building’s exterior would be constructed with a mix of brick, stone, glass and cement panel and lap siding. The units are proposed to have balconies. “Which often isn’t the case for affordable housing projects,” Vickerman said. “So that’s nice to see with this particular proposal.”
An existing pond on the site will be expanded for stormwater management.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked about a tot lot that was discussed for the project in January. The applicant Chris Stokka, with MWF properties, said the tot lots are usually included in the family house developments they construct. “We did look into this and we just felt at the target population, that the preference for the residents would be to preserve more green space in lieu of a tot lot, that we don’t really feel, would be utilized that much,” he said.
“I thought it was a nice idea,” Hanson said of a tot lot. She said it was because there was a lot of commercial areas neighboring the proposed development. “I understand your reasoning, but I would push for that.”
Mayor Steffenson said he felt it made sense to add a small tot lot area for the development. Councilors Kristy Barnett and Phil Leith agreed.
The council approved the development plan for the Tricare Senior Affordable Housing project, and to include a tot lot.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license for Pizza Karma, 11611 Fountains Drive.
APPOINTED the following individuals to the position of probationary paid-on-call firefighters effective July 1, each subject to an 18-month probationary period. The new probationary firefighters are Aaron Ophoven, Lukas Moren, Karlis Nollendorfs, Randy Potter, Rachael Acevedo-Hoffmann and Sam Greenwood.
APPOINTED election judges to serve in the city for the Aug. 9 Primary Election and the Nov. 8 General Election.
CANCELED the July 5 City Council meeting.
