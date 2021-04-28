Maple Grove’s Crandall leads MN high school girls to national title

Last week in Omaha, Nebraska, a girls hockey team from Minnesota won the 2021 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School Girls National Championship. But even though no Maple Grove players took the ice for Minnesota-based Premier Prep Forest, the Crimson were represented on the bench as program head coach Kelly Crandall led the girls from the State of Hockey to a national crown.
Crandall, who used to play hockey in the Premier Prep League growing up, said the team was looking for additional coaches to help out, and when she was offered the role of head coach, she jumped at the opportunity. “This was a very fun group of girls to coach,” Crandall said. “They were always having fun, playing like a true team, and wanting to increase their skills and learn new things.”
With only one practice together before the state of the tournament, chemistry could have been a question mark for a team with players from all around the state. But selflessness was evident to Crandall and coaching staff from the moment the team stepped on the ice, which led to the success that showed on the scoreboard.
Culminating with a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Blackcats in the championship, the first thing Crandall remembered seeing when the final horn sounded were smiling faces, united as a team. “I think the best part was that everyone on the team played a role in winning the tournament becoming National Champions,” Crandall said. “They were a team that truly cared for one another before any individual accolades or stats.”
As a first-year coach for Premier Prep Forest, Crandall plans to continue doing at Maple Grove what she helped create in a short time frame with Premier: building team culture and identity that leads to success. “My goal is to develop a team that truly plays for one another and cares for one another, that shows on the ice and scoreboard,” she said. “We will continue efforts to make high school hockey a great experience and focus on developing players who want to be a part of that culture.”
