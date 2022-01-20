Moviegoers will have to look beyond the city of Maple Grove to watch the big screen. The Maple Grove AMC Theater officially closed its doors for good the weekend of Jan. 8. The theater was located next to the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes south of Elm Creek Boulevard, near Main Street.
On the AMC website, a message for the Maple Grove location reads “AMC Arbor Lakes 16 has permanently closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Coon Rapids 16.”
Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said the news of the closure broke after AMC sent an email to its customers who had signed up for a listserv, telling them that the theater is permanently closed.
Back in 2019, the theater and the city had worked together to clean up the property.
“The city’s primary concern with the property was property maintenance,” Hogeboom said. “The exterior of the site had fallen into a state of disrepair in 2019, with potholes in the parking lot, dead and dying trees and vegetation, overgrown weeds, and garbage in the parking lot. The city worked with the property owner at the time and AMC management to get the issues under control.”
He added that most of the issues were remedied in 2019, which he believes are not related to the permanent closure. “My sense is that, based on changing in-home technologies and the restrictions that were associated with COVID, the movie theater business, in general isn’t fairing as well as it once was,” Hogeboom said. “Unfortunately, other communities like Oakdale and Eagan have also lost theaters in the past few years, and I would imagine that even more might follow suit in the future.”
Residents and visitors to the area should not expect the former theater site to remain vacant for long. Hogeboom said the company Launch Properties has made an application to redevelop the site. “The proposed development includes conversion and renovation of the theater building into a retail store called Floor and Décor,” he said. “In addition, the plans call for three retail/restaurant buildings to be built on the north, east and west side of the property.”
The proposed plans will go before the Planning Commission Jan. 31, and will go to the Maple Grove City Council in February.
“We are sad to see the movie theater close, [but] we are excited to work with Launch Properties to redevelop the site,” Hogeboom said. “The redevelopment will bring new businesses to Maple Grove, and it will make great improvements to the overall condition of the site. The redevelopment comes at an exciting time, because we are planning to make significant improvements and enhancements to the Main Street corridor, just north of this site. With the work that the Shoppes did a couple of years ago, the Main Street improvements, and this project, the whole Arbor Lakes area is being refreshed.”
He also said residents should not give up hope for a movie theater in the city. “As for the notion of a movie theater in Maple Grove, the city has been in touch with other theater operators, and our hope is that once that market rebounds, there may be an opportunity to once again bring a theater to the community,” he said.
