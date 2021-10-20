Maple Grove’s Adkins headed back to state tourney

Maple Grove’s senior tennis star Zoe Adkins is going back to a place she knows quite well: the state tennis tournament.
Adkins finished her run in the Section 5AA tournament on Oct. 19, beating Orono’s Carli Olsen 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and then topping Wayzata’s Nabedrick Lucy 6-0, 6-1 in the championship for her fifth state tournament bid in six years (last year’s tournament was nixed due to the pandemic).
Fellow Crimson seniors Neeru Uppala and Ally Kalinsky lost to Buffalo’s Anna and Alaina Lee in the doubles semifinals 6-1, 6-1.
