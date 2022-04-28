Maple Grove’s 2nd Hy-Vee location plans scrapped
(File photo by Alicia Miller)

The second Hy-Vee location plans in Maple Grove have been scratched. Hy-Vee said the site located just southeast of Maple Grove Parkway and Highway 610 will be sold as the company plans to focus on bigger development sites. The city will only have the store site located in the southwest corner of the city off of Bass Lake Road and County Road 101, which is pictured here just before it opened in October 2019.

Plans for a second Hy-Vee location in Maple Grove are not moving forward. The company has decided to sell the property located in the southeastern corner of Maple Grove Parkway and Highway 610.

Officials at Hy-Vee have stated they are adopting a new long-term growth strategy centered on building larger stores and putting more distance between future retail sites. The second Maple Grove location is one of five parcels the company had acquired over the years to build smaller projects. Those other locations include Farmington, Chaska, Blaine and West St. Paul.

In a statement, the company said, “officials considered various store format options for each of the sites but recently decided the sites are not properly situated for the company’s new 150,000-square-foot or larger stores that will be the centerpiece of Hy-Vee’s new playbook.”

The statement said a main reason for larger sites for future developments is to help accommodate the Hy-Vee Aisles Online hubs. These require more building footage dedicated to on-site grocery pick-up and storage space.

“A lot has changed since we first acquired these locations,” said Jeremy Gosch, president and chief operating officer at Hy-Vee. “As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate.”

Maple Grove city staff only learned of Hy-Vee’s plans the week of April 11.

“The city has not been engaged yet in any formal discussions regarding future uses of the site,” said Maple Grove Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom. “The property is guided for commercial use, so it is our expectation that the property eventually develops with a commercial user. Ideally, it would develop with some sort of entertainment, retail, and/or restaurant use.”

Hogeboom added the site is at a “very visible intersection,” and near strong commercial and medical office uses. “With that in mind, I would anticipate that there will be a good deal of interest in the site,” he said. “As Hy-Vee identifies potential buyers, the city will likely meet with them and discuss their plans.”

No timetable for the Hy-Vee property sales has been announced.

“In the meantime, we will continue to consider sites in and around the Twin Cities, which remains an important market for us,” said Jeff Markey, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Hy-Vee. “We continue to be committed to being a major player in the food retail space in the Twin Cities and beyond, but these sites, unfortunately, don’t align with our strategy moving forward.”

Maple Grove currently has a Hy-Vee location in the southwest corner of the city off Bass Lake Road and County Road 101, which opened in October 2019. Plans from Hy-Vee for a Fast and Fresh convenience store and gas station located at the northwest corner of Elm Creek Boulevard and Village Drive are still moving forward this year, according to Hogeboom.

