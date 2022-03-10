Some roadways in Maple Grove have a new name. On March 3, city crews began work to install new street signs for the new Maple Grove Parkway corridor.

Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said, “All of the continuous and connected segments of Dunkirk and Lawndale Lanes are becoming Maple Grove Parkway. This will give the corridor one name throughout the city. It is already known as Maple Grove Parkway north of County Road 30.”

In January, the Maple Grove City Council voted to change the name of the corridor to give it a consistent name throughout the city.

“Since January, the city has been working with the approximately 30 residential properties and businesses that are impacted by the address change to help guide them through the process,” Hogeboom said. “We have also been working with the US Postal Service, Google Maps, Hennepin County Emergency Management, and other GPS-related systems to ensure that the transition to the new name is smooth and orderly.”

City crews worked from March 3 to 7, to install all the new street signs. The last remaining sign installations were on the stoplight poles, according to Hogeboom.

He added that the city has only received positive feedback regarding the street name change.

This new corridor road name doesn’t stop at the city border. “The city of Plymouth will be renaming the stretch of Lawndale Lane, between County Road 47 and the Maple Grove border as ‘Maple Grove Parkway’ this summer, coinciding with their road project along County Road 47,” Hogeboom said.

