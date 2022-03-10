Segments of Dunkirk Lane and Lawndale Lane in Maple Grove have been renamed Maple Grove Parkway. This gives the corridor one name for the city’s roadway. Maple Grove Public Works crew members Jeremy Beach and Chris Rucker began installing the new street signs March 3.
(Photo courtesy of city of Maple Grove)
This map illustrates where the Maple Grove Parkway name changes are taking place.
Alicia Miller
(Photo courtesy of Jolene Nelson)
Maple Grove city crews install new street signs along the new Maple Grove Parkway corridor, which was formerly named Dunkirk and Lawndale Lanes.
Some roadways in Maple Grove have a new name. On March 3, city crews began work to install new street signs for the new Maple Grove Parkway corridor.
Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said, “All of the continuous and connected segments of Dunkirk and Lawndale Lanes are becoming Maple Grove Parkway. This will give the corridor one name throughout the city. It is already known as Maple Grove Parkway north of County Road 30.”
In January, the Maple Grove City Council voted to change the name of the corridor to give it a consistent name throughout the city.
“Since January, the city has been working with the approximately 30 residential properties and businesses that are impacted by the address change to help guide them through the process,” Hogeboom said. “We have also been working with the US Postal Service, Google Maps, Hennepin County Emergency Management, and other GPS-related systems to ensure that the transition to the new name is smooth and orderly.”
City crews worked from March 3 to 7, to install all the new street signs. The last remaining sign installations were on the stoplight poles, according to Hogeboom.
He added that the city has only received positive feedback regarding the street name change.
This new corridor road name doesn’t stop at the city border. “The city of Plymouth will be renaming the stretch of Lawndale Lane, between County Road 47 and the Maple Grove border as ‘Maple Grove Parkway’ this summer, coinciding with their road project along County Road 47,” Hogeboom said.
