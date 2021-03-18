Maple Grove resident wins exclusive Evans Scholarship

One Maple Grove resident has been awarded a Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship.
This is one of the nation’s largest privately-funded scholarships, providing recipients with a full, four-year tuition and housing at universities across the country.
Garrett Kaiser, a Wayzata High grad, was one of five students from Minnesota to receive the Chick Evans Scholarship, which is offered to golf caddies.
Kaiser will begin his scholarship this fall as an Evan Scholar at the University of Minnesota. The scholarship is estimated at a value of $120,000 for the four years.
“I applied for the Evan’s Scholarship through The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis,” Kaiser said. “I’ve been working there as a caddie for the past five years in hopes of getting this scholarship.”
Currently, a record 1,045 caddies are enrolled in 19 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. An estimated 300 caddies nationwide are expected to be awarded the scholarship this year.
“These young students all have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA president and CEO.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions made by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
Kaiser is grateful to have received the scholarship. “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to go to school without having to worry about debt,” he said.
He is currently a freshman at the University of Minnesota in the College of Science and Engineering and am majoring in mechanical engineering.
“During my four years at the U of M, I hope to pursue my interest in engineering as well as giving back to my community,” Kaiser said. “I am currently involved in our electric formula team and would also like to be involved in research programs during my time here.”
