An app created by a local resident has taken off during the pandemic by creating a place where neighbors can help out neighbors.
Bharat Pulgam, a Maple Grove resident and Wayzata High School graduate, had help in launching Pikup. The app helps neighbors get items from area stores, which has been especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea came about in 2017 when Pulgam was a freshman at the U of M.
“I was walking back from class when a friend texted me and asked if I could pick up a burrito from Chipotle along on the way,” he said.
When Pulgam brought the burrito back to his dorm, three of his friends said to him, “hey why didn’t you let me know you were going to Chipotle? I would have ordered something too.”
That interaction led Pulgam to develop the app called Pikup with his friends Josh Chang, Sam Lerdahl and Ashley Klein.
Users of the app are notified if someone in their neighborhood is out or planning a trip to a certain store so that others can submit requests for items. Users pay through the app and shoppers, depending on the store, can earn rewards like gift cards from participating businesses.
Pikup was launched the week of March 18. The team then began finding other neighborhoods where the app could be used, especially during a pandemic where older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk of serious illness from the virus and put themselves at greater risk every time they leave their home.
“When businesses were forced to temporarily close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to shift our focus,” Pulgam said. “We started focusing on Twin Cities neighborhoods and got over 200 neighborhoods to start using Pikup. It’s been even more than pre-COVID.”
Pikup is completely free to use with neighbors.
“When you make a Pikup to local stores, most merchants also offer perks for those that help,” Pulgam said. “Kowalskis Markets is one of our partners who offers a 10% discount when neighbors coordinate a Pikup to a Kowalskis store.”
Pulgam said he does hope the service helps Maple Grove residents and businesses. “For neighbors and neighborhoods, we hope we can help people stay safe, get what they need and hopefully meet a few neighbors in the process,” he said. “For businesses, delivery is crazy expensive for local restaurants and businesses, most unfortunately lose money when they send an order out through third party services. We hope Pikup can help these businesses utilize their existing foot traffic and provide a last-minute option without having margin eaten away by existing services.”
To download the app, visit trypikup.com/getstarted. To bring Pikup to a neighborhood, sign up at trypikup.com/neighborhood-leads
