One Maple Grove resident is looking to thank some front line healthcare workers. James Svensk has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money that will be used to purchase food from a local business and then given to the staff at Maple Grove Hospital.
On his GoFundMe page, Svensk said, he and his son want to provide “food for the staff while they are working their long and exhausting hours.” The money donated will be used to purchase a variety of food from local restaurant Daily Dose Cafe and then the food will be delivered to the hospital staff at Maple Grove Hospital s– pecifically in the ER and ICU departments. Svensk is hoping to raise $5,000 for his cause, which will provide food to doctors and nurses working all shifts. As of the morning of Dec. 15 he has raised $2,262.
This idea to raise money to buy food for the Maple Grove Hospital front line workers came from Svensk’s 5-year-old son.
“We were snuggling in bed and he, Eli, mentioned that he wanted to help people,” Svensk said. “Like many people we have been praying for everything related to the virus including doctors and nurses. So I said since the doctors and nurses are going through so much right now trying to help people, working long exhausting hours while also trying to take care of things at their own homes, why don’t we raise money to provide food for them while they are working one of their long shifts. Eli said yea with a smile on his face.”
Svensk thought a nice hearty meal during their long hours at work would be a nice change for the hospital staff and would give them the energy they would need. He said it would also be a way to help a local small business restaurant earn money during these hard times.
“Me, my wife and two kids live very close to Maple Grove Hospital and my wife had I both had to go to the ER at Maple Grove Hospital this year, me for myocarditis and my wife for a gallbladder attack,” he said. “So Maple Grove Hospital doctors and nurses meant a lot to us.”
He hopes the doctors and nurses at Maple Grove Hospital feel as blessed as he has. “I think the donation of food would be a huge blessing to the staff at Maple Grove Hospital,” he said. “It may seem simple by giving someone food but it is a huge blessing when they have everything going on at work, plus having to take care of items at home. Providing a meal is one less thing for the staff to have to think about.”
Svensk said the response from the community has been incredible. He said the first few days into collecting funds, the community had already donated $825.
“The more people made aware of this cause the better since it will only further bless our doctors and nurses who are on the front lines of the worst pandemic of our generation,” he said. “Whether it’s a $10 or a $100 donation, every little bit helps in helping the ones that sacrifice so much to help us.”
The plan for food delivery to Maple Grove Hospital is Wednesday, Dec. 23, so there is still time to donate. To donate to Svensk’s cause, visit gofund.me/0d6a8604
Svensk added, “I just wanted to say thank you to all medical staff who are sacrificing so much to help those who are unable to help themselves. Also when your child says to you that they would like to help people, animals etc. Listen to them. Ask them how they would like to help people and then help them reach that goal. Kids have a way to make you stop and really look at the world in a different way and what really truly is important.”
