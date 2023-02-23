Maple Grove resident chosen for US Senate Youth Program

A Wayzata High School student will travel to the nation’s capital next month to serve as a Minnesota delegate in the United States Senate Youth Program.
Sidarth Gazula, a senior at the school and a resident of Maple Grove, was recently selected by the Minnesota Department of Education and invited to Washington, D.C., to take part in the youth program.
“I was really surprised,” the student said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”
During the program week, student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, leaders of cabinet agencies, a justice of the Supreme Court and the president.
“I think what I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be surrounded by so many kids who have similar interests – from across the nation – for an entire week,” he said.
Gazula, along with Mahtomedi High School senior Eleanor Anderson, were the two Minnesota students selected for the program. The students will join Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith in representing the state March 4-11 for the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program Washington Week.
Being selected for the program also means the students will each receive a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
The students were selected from among the state’s top youth leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation.
In addition to strong leadership abilities and a commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top one percent of their states among high school juniors and seniors.
Gazula currently serves as a representative on the Minnesota Youth Council. He is also a League of Women Voters fellow, a role in which he works to strengthen civic engagement among students and new voters, and was elected as a state auditor at the 2022 Minnesota Boys State.
At the India Association of Minnesota, the student gained experience working on the 2020 census, general and primary elections and many initiatives promoting civic engagement within Minnesota’s Indian-American community.
At Wayzata High, he serves as a Student Council senator, National Honor Society officer and a Wayzata DECA officer. He is also a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist and AP Scholar.
The student also has a passion for playing and teaching chess (he led his school to three consecutive state championships as a Chess Club captain) and is hoping to pursue a career in public service.
“I’m really interested in majoring in political science or public policy with some aspects of economics because those are subjects that interest me,” he said.
The youth program was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the U.S. Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since its inception.
The impetus for the program, as stated in Senate testimony, is to “increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”
