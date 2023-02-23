Maple Grove resident chosen for US Senate Youth Program

(file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Sidarth Gazula, a Wayzata High School senior who lives in Maple Grove, will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to serve as a Minnesota delegate for the United States Senate Youth Program.

A Wayzata High School student will travel to the nation’s capital next month to serve as a Minnesota delegate in the United States Senate Youth Program.

Sidarth Gazula, a senior at the school and a resident of Maple Grove, was recently selected by the Minnesota Department of Education and invited to Washington, D.C., to take part in the youth program.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments