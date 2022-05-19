It was an afternoon of celebration at SilverCreek on Main in Maple Grove May 13. One of its residents can now be called a centenarian.
Everett Miller turned 100 years old and celebrated his special day with his four children and his fellow residents at the senior living community.
When asked if he thought he would be celebrating his 100th birthday Everett said, “I never envisioned this. That I would make it this long.”
He was born May 13, 1922, in Colwell, Iowa to Leland and Esther. Everett lived in Iowa through high school with his parents, and two brothers.
The entire family moved to a farm near Nevis, Minnesota when Everett was 17. This is where he met his future wife Virginia Claessens.
He went into the Army Air Corps during World War II. During his time of service, he developed a life-long love of airplanes, Jody Ballantyne, Director of Programming at SilverCreek, said during a celebration program for Miller.
While on leave from the Army, Everett and Virginia married in Stockton, California in 1945.
They lived in Nevis, Minneapolis, Bloomington and Maple Grove during their marriage.
Everett also worked as an airplane mechanic and flight engineer for Northwest Airlines for 30 years.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live in Maple Grove and the surrounding communities
There were no special secrets from Everett to living long enough to become a centenarian. “I’m an ordinary guy,” he said. “I never did anything bad. I quit drinking a long time ago and I never did smoke, so the two together are bad for your body.”
Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson offered his congratulations to Everett during the celebration program. “It’s a great accomplishment,” he said. “It’s something we all want to strive for.”
The celebration ended with everyone in attendance singing “Happy Birthday” to Everett.
