Maple Grove resident Kersten Rodau is back on the stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in its production of “The Prom.” She is part of the ensemble cast.

“The Prom” was nominated for Best Musical Tony and Best Musical Score. A national touring production and 2020 Netflix movie – starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman – spread the story’s magic even wider. The production is a musical comedy that spreads a message of acceptance. Performances run through June 10.

