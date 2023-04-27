Maple Grove resident Kersten Rodau is back on the stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in its production of “The Prom.” She is part of the ensemble cast.
“The Prom” was nominated for Best Musical Tony and Best Musical Score. A national touring production and 2020 Netflix movie – starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman – spread the story’s magic even wider. The production is a musical comedy that spreads a message of acceptance. Performances run through June 10.
In her bio for the production, Rodau said she is “excited to be a part of ‘The Prom’ after playing roller-skating Betty Blast in ‘Footloose’ for the past year.”
Career
Rodau has had a career in musical theater since getting out of high school.
“After high school, I went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to become a music therapist, but changed majors after my voice teacher convinced me to go into opera vocal performance,” she said.
In her senior year, she was cast as Cinderella in the musical “Into The Woods” with the theater department, and fell in love with musical theater.
“I moved to the Twin Cities after graduating and started auditioning right away,” she said. Rodau did a couple of national tours of “A Christmas Carol” and performed in some regional summer stock theatre in Wisconsin and Indiana, but eventually settled down and began auditioning for shows right here in the Twin Cities.
“I started performing in community theater productions and local cabarets to meet fellow actors, make new connections, and get seen by directors,” she said. “Eventually, I auditioned and was cast in productions at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Guthrie Theatre, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Park Square Theater, and Jungle Theater, as well as singing with the Minnesota Orchestra, to name a few.”
In her biography for “The Prom,” she said her favorite roles at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres have been Donna Sheridan in “Mamma Mia!,” Medda Larkin in “Disney’s Newsies,” and Ursula in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”
She has also performed at the Guthrie Theater in “H.M.S. Pinafore,” “She Loves Me,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Productions at the Ordway Center she has taken part in are “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Damn Yankees” and “The Sound of Music.” Other performances have been at Park Square (“Ragtime” and “Side Show”), Artistry (“Funny Girl” and “Little Women”), and with the Minnesota Orchestra in “Carousel” and “Peer Gynt.”
Rodau said that musical theater takes dedication.
“Theater involves a lot of practicing, auditioning, rejections, hard work and persistence, and I’m proud to say that I’ve been a successful working actress here in the Twin Cities for over 26 years now,” she said.
When she is not on the stage, she likes to go skiing with her husband and two children.
“Now that spring is slowly approaching, I’m looking forward to working in my gardens, picking up tennis again, and an upcoming family trip hiking in Glacier National Park,” she added.
The production
With performances currently underway for “The Prom,” Rodau’s schedule is pretty busy.
“I’m in the ensemble, which means I play many background roles, but I also understudy one of the lead roles, Dee Dee Allen,” she said. “So not only do I have to know my entire ensemble track for the show, but Dee Dee’s lines, blocking, and songs as well in case I need to go on for her.”
Rodau describes the production as an uplifting, heartfelt musical comedy about a high school girl in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom.
“Rather than allow a lesbian couple to attend, the school board decides to cancel the prom altogether,” she added. “Some down-on-their-luck Broadway stars come to Indiana to rally behind the teen and shake the town up. It’s full of energetic choreography, entertaining musical numbers and laugh-out-loud comedy.”
Rodau does have a favorite scene from the production. “I love the end of the show when all the high schoolers and townspeople put aside their differences and come together to throw the kids another prom that is inclusive to everyone,” she said. “The entire cast is singing and dancing on stage, and even people in the audience are whooping and clapping in one big celebration. It’s the perfect ending to the story.”
When asked why she thinks people should come to a performance, she said, “I think this show has a very important, timely message about love, acceptance, and being true to oneself that everyone can relate to in some way, but especially the LGBTQ community. It’s important that they are represented now more than ever. This production is changing people’s minds and perspectives, and that’s incredibly special to be a part of.”
To learn more about the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production or to get tickets, visit chanhassendt.com.
