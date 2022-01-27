The Maple Grove City Council recognized a firefighter who recently retired at its Jan. 18 meeting.
The mayor also gave the oath of office to three new police officers.
Retirement of Greg Bodin
The council recognized firefighter Greg Bodin for his 21 years of service to the fire department.
“Thank you for allowing us to have this time to recognize one of our retiring firefighters,” Fire Chief Tim Bush said. “The vast majority of our firefighters have full-time careers and a family, and they also balance being a firefighter for the city.”
Bodin was hired as a probationary firefighter in August 2000. During his 21-year career, he has served as a paid-on-call firefighter assigned to Fire Station 5.
He is also the fire marshal for the city of Robbinsdale. “In addition, he works at North Memorial as a chaplain,” Bush said. “Greg has done that longer than he has been with Maple Grove.”
Bodin has been a member of a DMAT Team, which is a medical assistance team that responds to disasters to offer services. Over the last 10 years, he has been deployed to events such as hurricanes, major snowstorms on the east coast, the Island of Guam and to Tucson, Arizona in 2020 as part of the pandemic.
“Not only has Greg balanced work and family, but he has provided tremendous service to not only our community but to the community beyond,” Bush said.
Bodin spoke to the council. “It’s been my privilege and honor to serve on the Maple Grove Fire Department,” he said. He also thanked the council for its support of the fire department over the years, along with his family.
“We just have a wonderful fire department,” Bodin said. “I’m grateful to have served. I’m grateful for the people that I have served with.”
He said he was leaving the department but his heart and prayers “stay with the department.”
He officially retired from the Maple Grove Fire Department Sept. 26, 2021.
New police officers
Also during the meeting, three new police officers were presented to the council.
Police Chief Eric Werner said it was a privilege to introduce the newest officers who have completed field training.
Samuel Freng has been with the department since last July and was assigned solo patrol in October. He previously worked at the Huron Police Department in South Dakota, where he served for over 10 years. He was a patrol officer, field training officer, bike patrol officer, school resource officer and patrol sergeant.
Freng has a bachelor of arts degree in criminology.
Jackson Carlson has been with the department since last July and was assigned solo patrol in October. He was a member of the Maple Grove Explorer Post from 2015 to 2017. Carlson was the youngest range officer hired at the North Metro Range. He served as a community service officer with the Wayzata Police Department and was a reserve officer with the River Falls Police Department.
Carlson has a bachelor of arts degree in criminology.
DeNea Dozier has been with the department since last July and was assigned solo patrol in December. She has experience with the security department at Target.
Dozier has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.
“We are very proud to have them all on the team,” Werner said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson administered the oath of office to each officer.
