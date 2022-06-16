At the June 6 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council recognized a police sergeant and officers for their life-saving actions. A new police officer was also sworn in.
Police service awards presentation
Several officers were given awards for their life-saving actions during a house fire Oct. 31.
Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said the department awarded Sgt. Brad Holzerland and officer Zachary Hanson with the departmental Medal of Valor. This may be awarded to any member of the department for an act of bravery, which demonstrates obvious self-sacrifice in the face of death or serious injury.
Officers Tom Stolee, Ryan Kane, Jacob Hatzenbeller, Dominick Bouta, and CSO Cole Rach were awarded the Maple Grove Police Department Medal of Commendation. This may be awarded to a member of the department for an outstanding police act that brings credit to the department and is highly recognized by other officers or citizens. This act is characterized by obvious self-sacrifice in the face of personal danger.
Werner said these are the two highest medals given out by the department.
“The officers are being presented with these awards as a result of their action on Oct. 31, 2021, at 3:19 a.m., when these officers were called to the 9300 block of Juneau Lane for a possible house fire,” he said. “Upon arrival, it was reported that there was an active fire with flames showing and spreading from the garage up to the second story of the house. Officers quickly determined that two of the residents were on the second story and could not get out because of the fire on the first floor.”
Werner said one of the residents had mobility issues and was trapped on a second-story deck.
He said Holzerland and Hanson quickly scaled the second-story deck to assist the trapped residents. “The fire was moving towards their location and there was a great deal of smoke causing respiratory distress for the officers,” Werner said. “However, they stated focus on keeping the residents calm while everyone worked on a plan to get the two residents down.”
Paramedics provided Holzerland and Hanson with a mega mover tool. Stolee pulled his squad car under the deck so that Kane, Hatzenbeller, Bouta and Rach could stand on the hood to assist with carrying the residents off the deck and get them to safety. Werner said Holzerland and Hanson lifted the immobile resident over the deck railing to the officers that were standing on the squad’s hood below them.
“These officers, no doubt, risked their safety to save the lives of the residents of the house and they did so without one moment of hesitation,” Werner said. “We are honored to have these officers serving with our agency and community.”
New police officer
In a related matter, the newest police officer was sworn in.
Officer Grant Prom received a bachelor’s degree with a major in criminal justice from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. He completed his law enforcement skills program at Hennepin Technical College.
According to Werner, “Prior to being hired by Maple Grove [Prom] was a community service officer for the city of Prior Lake.”
Prom successfully completed his field training officer program and was assigned to solo patrol May 17.
Mayor Mark Steffenson gave the oath of office to Prom.
“He is a great addition to our agency,” Werner said.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of Keith Stuart to the position of sergeant in the police department effective June 7, subject to a 12-month probationary period. He has been with the Maple Grove Police Department for 19 years, serving as a firearms instructor, emergency response unit operator, field training officer for 14 years, Citizen’s Police Academy instructor, bike patrol officer, and K-9 officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.