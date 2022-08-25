At its Aug. 15 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council recognized two young residents for their donation to the Maple Grove Police Department’s K-9 program.
Police Chief Eric Werner said was excited to bring the donation before the City Council.
On June 18, brothers Jack Henry, age 9, and Liam Henry, age 8, wanted to raise money for the Maple Grove K-9 program through a lemonade stand, a memo to the council said.
The brothers brought $64 in proceeds from their stand to the police department Aug. 8. They were able to meet with Sgt. Keith Stuart and K-9 Calo and received a tour of the police department, according to the memo.
“These are one of those moments in our work that we all have a lot going on in government, particularly in policing, and when you have two young men who took upon themselves to have a lemonade stand, raise $64 and then walk into the police department and say they want to give it to the K-9 program, it just really makes your day,” Werner said.
Jack and Liam brought an additional $70 to donate to the K-9 program.
Tim Henry, their father, spoke during the meeting. “We really support the police department and the K-9 department has a special place in the kids’ hearts,” he said. “They love animals so much. We’ve been Maple Grove residents for four years now. Thank you for all your support and everything you guys do.”
The council accepted and acknowledged a cash donation of $134 from residents Jack and Liam Henry for the Maple Grove Police K-9 Program.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Thank you boys for doing it.”
The Henrys received a round of applause.
Suite Living of Maple Grove
Also during the meeting, the council heard from Associate Planner Jesse Corrow about the concept and development plans for Suite Living of Maple Grove, a 32-unit assisted living facility .
The proposed development would be located directly behind Hy-Vee in the southwest corner of the city. It would offer 24-hour care for 20 assisted living units and 12 memory care units.
The building would be a single-story, 21,000 square feet and the architecture would be constructed of a mix of lap siding, shakes, stone and windows.
There would be two separate driveways from Alvarado Lane, according to Corrow. The site would have 24 parking spaces for staff and visitors.
“All in all, staff is supportive of the proposal and feels the use would be a good neighbor to the nearby residential area,” Corrow said. Along with Hy-Vee, there is also a daycare center nearby.
Councilor Phil Leith said he thought it was a great plan.
The council approved the development agreement approving the Suite Living concept and development plans.
Other
In other action, the council:
PROCLAIMED Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Grove. The Maple Grove Town Green will be lit in purple on that day in recognition.
ACCEPTED a donation of $50,000 from the Maple Grove Firefighter Relief Association to the Maple Grove Fire Department to support fire prevention programs, the Fire Station 4 extractor project, and the purchase of battery-powered extrication tools.
ACCEPTED a donation of $250 from Costco Wholesale- Maple Grove Warehouse to the Maple Grove Fire Department to support its summer safety fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.