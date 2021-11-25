At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council received the feasibility report for the Main Street Rehabilitation project
At its last meeting, the council ordered the feasibility report for the project from engineering firm WSB.. The city will be making improvements along Main Street between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway.
The city is now looking at potential improvements to sidewalks, new street surfaces, new and more accessible crosswalks, more trees and landscaping, more benches and other street furniture and opportunities for public art.
The city will fund improvements to the road surface and some public art elements, while the property owners along this portion of Main Street will share in the costs of the sidewalk area improvements.
On Nov. 15, the council received the finalized feasibility report , which details what the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements would include. The utility improvements include rehabilitating existing hydrants and gate valves, sanitary sewer and storm sewer casting replacement, and minor sewer improvements due to the realignment of the curb and gutters.
The overall configuration of this Main Street corridor is proposed to remain unchanged.
As part of the streetscape improvements, there will be expanded gathering spaces and an increase in the number of trees. An expanded gathering space is proposed mid-block on the north block (next to Arbor Lakes Parkway) with a larger pergola structure with additional seating and dining areas. The existing plaza space on the southwest corner of the north block would be expanded for more seating and event space.
The cost of the rehabilitation project is estimated at $2.81 million. The seven properties along the project area would spit the total $1.4 million assessment.
The council approved the feasibility report for the project and ordered a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Construction is anticipated to begin mid-summer 2022 after Maple Grove Days. The project would be constructed in phases. Access to the businesses will remain open during the project. It is anticipated the project will be completed by the end of November 2022.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED the Minnesota Public Transit Association’s 2021 Management Innovation Award presented to Maple Grove Transit. The award was given for the city’s Mobility Hub project at the Maple Grove Transit Station, which includes reconfiguring a parking lot and adding four electric vehicle charging stations.
