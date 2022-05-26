Maple Grove receives 5 new thermal cameras

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush went before the Maple Grove City Council May 16 to share that the fire department had received a grant for five new thermal imaging cameras and accessories. The council accepted the donation of the cameras at the meeting.
“This grant has been a long process due to supply chain issues,” Bush said. “We were originally awarded this grant in April 2021, and we just received the thermal imaging cameras in the last week.”
The Maple Grove Fire Department applied for an equipment grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the five cameras, valued at $42,335. The Firehouse Subs website states, “A portion of your purchase in 2022 at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. Since the Foundation started, it has granted over $67.5 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes.”
According to Bush, the grant is unique. He said instead of Firehouse Subs awarding the money and then the department would purchase the cameras, Firehouse Subs does the work. “You tell them what you want,” he said. “And if you’re awarded the grant, they do the sourcing on the material and actually deliver that product right to us.”
This grant allows the fire department to replace the current cameras and have a new state-of-the-art thermal imaging camera at each of the city’s fire stations.
Bush expressed his thanks to the Firehouse Subs Foundation.
