The annual Maple Grove Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, at Fish Lake Regional Park, 149000 Bass Lake Road. Polar Plunge events takes place at multiple locations across Minnesota, raising money for Special Olympics.
This is the 14th annual plunge in Maple Grove, raising more than $1.80 million in it’s 13-year history. Last year, 635 plungers raised $146,000.
This year, the event’s goal is to raise $75,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no shuttles to and from the location this year. Also, many of the restaurant partners have reduced capacities and therefore are unable to support the large numbers that traditionally occur on plunge day.
Special Olympics Minnesota asks for people to continue to support The Lookout Bar and Grill as it appreciates the ongoing partnership.
Parking will be available on-site at the park for plungers. Participants are asked to come only 15 minutes before their scheduled plunge time. If someone arrives too early, they may be asked to wait in their car.
When finished plunging, participants are asked to leave the location as soon as possible to open additional parking stalls for other participants.
One other important item of note for this year’s event in Maple Grove is there will be no spectators allowed to attend the event. According to Katie Howlett, marketing and communications manager with Special Olympics Minnesota, this is so the event can comply with event safety guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health.
There is another option for plungers. A virtual option is offered this year.
The rules for the virtual plunge are simple: Get cold, be safe and don’t forget to document it. Virtual plungers should never attempt to jump into a lake, river or any other body of water for the virtual plunge. For more details and ideas visit plungemn.org/virtual
Since 1999, the Polar Plunge has been Special Olympics Minnesota’s biggest fund raiser and ensures thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training.
“The truth is, the Polar Plunge has never been more important,” said Dave Dorn, president and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota. “Our athletes are resilient and there’s not much that can stop them. But a lack of funding can. The funds raised from the Polar Plunge will ensure we have the funding needed to support our athletes with the programs they need and deserve.”
The March 13 event is subject to change. To learn more or to register, visit plungemn.org/events/maple-grove/
