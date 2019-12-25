For the fifth year in a row Maple Grove Police, along with other community businesses, are making some Maple Grove children’s Christmases a little more merry.
For many children, Christmas is a time for giving and receiving presents. But there are children in the community who cannot afford to give that perfect gift to their parents, brother or sister.
The Maple Grove Police Department, along with members from the Osseo, Dayton and Corcoran police departments, were able to help make gift giving possible for about 40 children in the community. The annual Shop with a Cop event took place Dec. 17.
With the help of the Walmart in Maple Grove, the department was able to provide these kids with money to spend on gifts for family as part of the Shop With a Cop program.
The Shop With a Cop program was given a grant-based donation from Walmart for the funds for shopping. Kids were chosen from area schools based on need.
Maple Grove Crime Prevention Officer Todd Strege said each year the number children they are able to help during Shop With a Cop grows.
The children are given about an hour to shop for those on their lists with their money. The officers talk with the child to find out if their are siblings, parents, or other family members the child wants to buy gifts for. The children are allowed to buy something for themselves too.
In years past, if an officer finds out the child needs something like a new winter jacket or snow boots, that officer has grabbed that for them and the officer has paid for it.
After shopping everyone headed back to the Maple Grove Community Center to wrap presents and have some pizza from Angeno’s Maple Grove.
There is one thing that surprises Officer Strege each year. “Every year we have been shopping at Walmart, we have had guests give us cash donations on the spot once they figure out what is going on,” he said. “It always surprises me. They don’t have to do it, but it is appreciated.”
Community partners who help make this event a success include: Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Osseo Area School District, Walmart in Maple Grove, First Student Buses, Starbucks, Angeno’s Maple Grove, and other private donors.
