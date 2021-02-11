The Maple Grove Police Department is looking into getting feedback from the public regarding a draft policy on body-worn cameras. The department is currently in the process of implementing a body-worn camera program.
Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach said the police department has been researching the cameras for the past several years. “We began the process to acquire body-worn cameras in early 2020,” he said.
Part of the process to create a policy includes public comment. According to Wetternach, “Minnesota Statute § 626.8473 has specific requirements for a public comment period before a department implements of a body-worn camera program. The comments can be submitted electronically or by US Mail. The governing body with jurisdiction over the law enforcement agency’s budget, must also provide for public comment at a regularly scheduled meeting.”
The draft policy states the purpose of using the body-worn cameras is to “capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters.” The cameras will also add another level of transparency in the services the police department provides, the draft policy states.
This draft policy also states that officers have the discretion to record or not to record general citizen contacts. Wetternach also said there is direction provided to the officers on when a camera must be activated and when it would not be required. “General citizen contacts (saying hi) will not be required to be recorded. A business check would generally not need to be recorded,” he said. “They will be required to record when involved in specific types of activities such as motor vehicle stops, pursuits, search, seizure, use of force, arrests and during any incidents that are defined as ‘adversarial’ by our policy or if the recording could yield information of evidentiary value.”
Other situations where the cameras would need to be activated by an officer include accidents, domestics and DWIs.
Officers will need to activate their cameras in most situations. “Our vendor does have certain features that will automatically activate the camera in certain situations,” Wetternach said. “Some examples include removing a firearm from the holster, the officer is in proximity to other activated body-worn cameras, activating lights and siren, or the use of a Taser. We will be fully evaluating these features to capitalize on this technology, especially when officers are in high-stress situations.”
According to the draft policy, some of the camera data is public and some is confidential. Data that is part of an active criminal investigation would be confidential. Examples of public data include documentation of the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer or showing the use of force by a peace officer resulting in substantial bodily harm.
The department will review requests from the public and the media seeking access to camera data, according to the policy. Individuals can review recorded data about themselves, as long as the data is not part of an active investigation or if it reveals protected identities of individuals.
The policy also states that officers and supervisors who use the cameras must successfully complete an instruction and training session on the policy. There will also be periodic training for officers with the equipment and policy.
Wetternach said that the public comments the department has received related to the body-worn camera program in general “have been very positive.”
All public comments must be received by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Maple Grove City Council will be conducting a public hearing, using the comments, at its Tuesday, Feb. 16, meeting.
The department is still waiting on a shipping timeline from its vendor for when the cameras will be put into use. “The body-worn cameras should be deployed by the end of quarter two,” Wetternach said.
Anyone can view the draft of the body-worn camera policy at maplegrovemn.gov/index.php?cID=126.
To leave a comment, send them via email to bodyworncamerapolicy@maplegrovemn.gov. Residents may also mail comments to: Maple Grove Police Department, Attention: Commander Jon Wetternach, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove, MN 55369.
In addition to acquiring body-worn cameras, this project will also be replacing the department’s outdated in-squad camera systems, Wetternach said. “The two systems will be integrated,” he added. “This technology will allow for greater transparency in the delivery of professional services to the community. The public does need to understand body-worn cameras may not capture every minor detail of every incident and may not be a complete representation of actions by officers or citizens. They are a great tool that adds to our ability to capture an accurate account of events.”
