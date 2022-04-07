Since Feb. 24, Russian forces have been invading cities in Ukraine. This has caused many Ukrainian women and children to flee their country while some residents have stayed to fight for their country.
In a plea to help those Ukrainians defending their country, the Minnesota National Guard in cooperation with the United States European Command have conducted a nationwide drive seeking surplus or expired body armor and helmets.
The Maple Grove Police Department has aided in this effort to help the defenders of Ukraine. The department reviewed its current inventory of body armor and helmets that could be donated.
A total of 58 patrol vets, 31 riot helmets, seven SWAT vests, and 12 SWAT ballistic helmets were approved to donated to Ukraine.
According to Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach, the items donated are used and expired equipment.
“Items like ballistic vests usually have a five-year service life,” he said. “We have found that the vests retain ballistic resistance capabilities beyond the five years, but the department can no longer use the them because the manufacturer will no longer warranty, insure a claim or ensure the integrity of the vest.”
Wetternach said at the end of the service life, the vests are typically sent for destruction or recycling. The fibers can be used in the manufacturing of other products.
“We typically accumulate vests for several years and then dispose of them in bulk,” he said. “We had several years of vests in storage awaiting disposal.”
According to Wetternach, the logistics of collecting, evaluating, packing, shipping, and distributing the equipment was handled by the Minnesota National Guard. “The ability to ship this type of equipment out of the country comes with some strict regulations, so the Minnesota National Guard is coordinating the effort,” he said.
He added, “We hope that this donation to the citizens of Ukraine helps keep them safe while they are defending their homes and country.”
