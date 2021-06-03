The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion honored those veterans who died and sacrificed their lives while on duty with the U.S. military. This year, the Legion hosted two Memorial Day events May 31. The first was at 10 a.m. in Osseo’s Boerboom Memorial Park, followed by an event at noon at the Veterans Memorial at Central Park of Maple Grove.
