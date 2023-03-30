Maple Grove mayor pledges to protect monarchs

(Photo courtesy of the city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council and Mayor Mark Steffenson have proclaimed March 31 to be Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day in the city.

By doing this, the city is committed to taking meaningful action to protect the monarch butterfly and is encouraging residents to help make a difference, too.

