Maple Grove mayor pledges to protect monarchs

The Maple Grove City Council has declared March 31 as Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day. At the March 20 meeting, Mayor Mark Steffenson signed the National Wildlife Federation’s pledge.
By doing this, the city is committed to taking meaningful action to protect the monarch butterfly and is encouraging residents to help make a difference, too.
According to the city, the monarch butterfly is an iconic North American species whose multigenerational migration and metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly has captured the imagination of millions of Americans. Unfortunately, both the western and eastern monarch populations have seen significant declines with less than 1% of the western monarch population remaining, while the eastern population has fallen by as much as 90%.
At the March 20 meeting, City Councilmember Kristy Janigo said this pledge was “very exciting” to her. “I do want to say this work is already started in Maple Grove,” she said. “I am very proud of the beautiful plantings that the city has installed at Central Park. ... And the pollinator plantings the Rotary Club of Maple Grove has done at some of our schools.”
She believes the pledge will inspire others around the city to act and participate.
Steffenson added the city has been working to protect the monarch butterflies for several years.
In addition to the proclamation, the city plans to address the following action items to support monarch conservation.
• Launch a public communication effort to encourage residents to plant monarch gardens at their homes or in their neighborhoods.
• Engage with community garden groups and urge them to plant native milkweeds and nectar-producing plants.
• Engage with city parks and recreation, public works, sustainability and other relevant staff to identify opportunities to revise and maintain mowing programs and milkweed/native nectar planting programs.
• Engage with gardening leaders and partners to support monarch butterfly conservation.
• Engage with developers, planners, landscape architects, and other community leaders and organizers engaged in a planning process to identify opportunities to create monarch habitats.
• Host or support a native seed or plant sale, giveaway or swap.
• Maintain monarch- and pollinator-friendly demonstration gardens at Town Green and Central Park.
• Maintain native milkweed and nectar-producing plants in community gardens.
• Support the re-establishment of native habitats for monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
• Display educational signage at monarch gardens and pollinator habitats.
• Continue enforcement of ordinances that support reducing light pollution.
