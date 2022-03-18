On March 2, Maple Grove resident Uriel Adan Vasquez-Rios, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for receiving material showing the sexual abuse of children.

He pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in May 2021.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the University of Minnesota Police Department.

According to court documents, between 2017 and 2020, Vasquez-Rios created multiple social media accounts to solicit child pornography, the production of child pornography and sexual contact with both children and adults. He also accessed websites depicting child pornography and downloaded a video depicting the sexual abuse of a minor.

During this time, Vasquez-Rios was a student at the University of Minnesota’s School of Dentistry and had access to children.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

