A Maple Grove man has plead guilty to one count of first degree criminal sex conduct in court Nov. 25.
Andrew Otero Albertorio, 25, was charged in January with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13-15 years old by a person in a position of authority.
Albertorio worked as a manager at a Maple Grove McDonald’s. He was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old employee who worked at the restaurant.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 2 the victim’s parents told Maple Grove police that Albertorio had sexually assaulted the victim on numerous occasions.
The victim began working at the restaurant in summer 2018. The victim reported that Albertorio would often flirt at work. In November, Albertorio attempted to kiss the victim, but the victim pushed him away and said it was wrong. The complaint states Albertorio and the victim communicated over social media.
Albertorio discussed having sex with the victim, but she told him she did not want to because she was not 16 and he would get into trouble. She stated that Albertorio was respectful of this until early December 2018 when he cornered the victim in the cooler at McDonald’s. Over the course of the next month, Albertorio had sex with the victim in numerous locations, according to the complaint.
The complaint stated throughout this time Albertorio would often pay the victim “out of pocket” so the victim would stay late at work.
Albertorio will be sentenced Jan. 13, 2020.
