On Friday, Oct. 15, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that a Hennepin County jury convicted John Wiseman, of Maple Grove, with intentional second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife Yang Liu in their home in March 2020.
After a four-week trial, Wiseman, 55, was found guilty by the jury, which deliberated for two days.
According to the criminal complaint, in March 2020, Maple Grove police went to the home of Wiseman and his wife upon receiving a call from him that his wife was dead and not breathing. The complaint said there was no mention of gunshot wounds in the 911 call.
Officers found the woman on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. They also searched the home and found $5,000 in cash and a passport hidden inside an old TV antenna box, the complaint continues. There were no signs of forced entry, and many valuable items remained untouched.
Wiseman told police that he left to pick up his son from school just before 3 p.m., and doorbell and school surveillance footage showed this to be true. When officers attempted a formal interview, Wiseman requested a lawyer.
Investigators were told by witnesses that Wiseman and his wife had a volatile relationship, stemming from arguments regarding finances and infidelity. The couple owned businesses in China, and Wiseman has considerable wealth, owning properties in China, Nevada and Minnesota, the complaint states.
“A witness stated that [Wiseman] has said that he wanted to divorce [his wife] but did not want to ‘split it 50/50’ because he ‘earned this,’” the complaint said. “Officers also found a letter in the home indicating [Wiseman] had met with an estate planner in mid-February 2020.”
Subsequent investigation revealed that a rag found in Wiseman’s car, along with his shirt sleeves, had gunshot residue on them.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. The state sentencing guidelines range from 22 years to 30.5 years in prison.
The state filed a notice to seek an aggravated sentence since Wiseman brought his son home where he found his deceased mother. Jury determination has been waived on that factor per Wiseman’s decision, and the judge will determine if an increased sentence is appropriate
