A Maple Grove man has been charged in the death of his wife.
John Mitchell Wiseman, 54, of Maple Grove has been charged with second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated. This a felony charge.
On March 10, Maple Grove Police asked the public for help with a death investigation on the 8600 block of Quarles Road. After receiving a 911 call stating a 40-year-old female was unresponsive inside a single-family residence.
But police determined that Wiseman knew more and was their prime suspect.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the home around 4 p.m. on March 10. The 911 caller, Wiseman, called to say he thought his wife was dead and was not breathing. When asked if his wife had any medical issues, Wiseman stated she had high blood pressure.
Officers arrived and observed the victim lying on the ground.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has determined the victim to be Yang Liu, 40, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. The cause of death is homicide.
The complaint stated Wiseman did not mention anything about Liu being shot during the 911 call.
In a search of the home, officers found about $5,000 in cash and a hidden passport. There were no signs of forced entry or disarray in the home. There were also many valuable items in the home that had not been disturbed, the complaint stated.
“[Wiseman] stated that when left to pick up his son from school around 3 p.m., [Liu] was alive and well,” the complaint stated. “Ring doorbell footage shows [Wiseman] leaving the home at 2:58. School surveillance footage shows that [Wiseman] picked up his son at 3:39 p.m. The school is 4.8 miles from defendant’s home and only a 12-minute drive. Surveillance footage shows that [Wiseman] did not arrive at the school early and wait.”
Wiseman also has a smart garage. Logs show that he always closes the garage after leaving the home, but this time did not, the complaint said.
When officers attempted a formal interview, Wiseman requested a lawyer.
According to the complaint, witnesses informed officers that Liu and Wiseman had a volatile relationship, with disputes over money and infidelity. Both Wiseman and Liu own businesses in China and Wiseman has residences in China, Nevada and Minnesota, the complaint said.
“A witness stated that [Wiseman] has said that he wanted to divorce [Liu] but did not want to ‘split it 50/50’ because he ‘earned this,’” the complaint said. “Officers also found a letter in the home indicating [Wiseman] had met with an estate planner in mid-February 2020.”
If convicted, Wiseman could face up to 40 years in prison. There is a minimum sentence of 3 years.
His next court appearance is March 24.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.