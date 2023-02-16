Maple Grove Senior High junior Thomas Botkin passed a check ride on Feb. 10 to earn his private pilot license, graduating from the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program. He is the program’s 224th graduate.

The goal of this program is to attract and train young pilots in order to alleviate the pilot shortage. To make his dream become a reality, Botkin has received support from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association (AOPA), Civil Ari Patrol, and the Ray Foundation Inc.

