Maple Grove Senior High School junior Thomas Botkin stands in front of his test aircraft. He just recently passed a check ride to earn his private pilot license, graduating from the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program.
MGSH’s Thomas Botkin sits in the pilot seat of his test aircraft.
Maple Grove High School junior Thomas Botkin takes control during his check ride for a private pilot license.
Maple Grove Senior High junior Thomas Botkin passed a check ride on Feb. 10 to earn his private pilot license, graduating from the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wings Program. He is the program’s 224th graduate.
The goal of this program is to attract and train young pilots in order to alleviate the pilot shortage. To make his dream become a reality, Botkin has received support from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association (AOPA), Civil Ari Patrol, and the Ray Foundation Inc.
“My love of flying began as a member of Scouts BSA where my best friend and I earned the Aviation Merit Badge,” he said.
He joined the Civil Air Patrol in January 2020 and after his first orientation ride, he was seriously considering a career as a pilot. During the dark days of COVID, at age 14, Botkin cranked away at the Sporty’s online ground school offered to youth for free through the EAAs Young Eagles program.
Several years later, he was encouraged by his Eagle Scout project recipient, Mrs. Kinneberg, to apply to a flight scholarship from the Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association (AOPA). With only a 3% acceptance rate, Botkin was awarded a merit-based flight scholarship.
Being only age 15, he began his flight training in an L-23 Super Blanik glider. In June 2021, he attended a glider academy with the Civil Air Patrol at Sunflower Gliderport in Yoder, Kansas. After 30 flights, he was endorsed by his certified flight instructor (CFI) to take his first solo flight in this aircraft with a 53’ wingspan and no engine.
Botkin said, “The CFIs train us to imagine there is a brick wall at the end of our goal touchdown point. The winds were in my favor on my solo flight and I was able to stop the glider within a few feet of my target. It’s a great feeling to be released at 1800’ above ground level and control the aircraft to a precision stop.”
Botkin celebrated a successful solo flight with 18 Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the country. Upon returning to Minnesota, he continued his glider training with two other cadets who had also attended academies, but had not yet flown solo. The three of them worked as a team and met their goal of all three flying a solo fight at Stanton Airfield on Nov 7, 2021.
In February 2022, Botkin began his powered flight training with Capt. Greg Erickson of the Civil Air Patrol based out of Crystal Airport. To date, they have spent over 60 hours flying and nearly 4 times that many hours on the ground mastering knowledge of aeronautics, FAA regulations, atmospheric conditions, and communication protocols.
According to Erickson, “Thomas has shown a high level of motivation in his approach to flight training. He came to me with his written test completed and medical done. He arrives prepared for ground and flight training sessions.”
Botkin plans to pursue a career in aviation and is in the process of applying to the United States Air Force Academy. When he’s not flying, he spends approximately 10 hours a week in the pool and enjoys competing for the Maple Grove Swim Team.
He is also the Cadet Commander, the top youth leader, for the North Hennepin Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol based out of Crystal Airport where he is responsible for leading 50 cadets as they pursue their passion for aviation and emergency services.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
