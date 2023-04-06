One Maple Grove Main Street business has been making custom pieces of jewelry for the community to purchase for the past 23 years.
Mark Lauer, the owner of Mark Michael Diamond Designs, has decided to retire and the store will be closed at the end of May. His store i s located at 7897 Main St.
It seems Lauer’s path in life has always been to design unique pieces of jewelry.
The beginnings
The road to his career began when Lauer was just 16 years old when his older brother Michael went off to college.
“This was in 1968, and he came back one weekend with the first hippie I ever met,” Lauer said of his brother. The hippie, named Louie, was into making earrings with brass and copper wire.
“He would bend them into different shapes, throw some beads on them, and a pair of ear wires,” Lauer said. “He taught my brother Mike how to do this.”
Michael took off to San Fransisco for spring break with some buddies that year. Lauer said his brother walked into the corporate headquarters of Pier One with some of his earrings, and then walked out with a large order of the earrings for $1 a pair.
“That was big money for an 18-year-old kid,” Lauer said. “The problem was he had to deliver within four weeks. He came back and set me up with a kit to make these. Between my brother, Louie and myself we got the order out.”
His brother paid him 50 cents a pair to make the earrings, but by the time Lauer headed to college himself, he was making his own jewelry.
He originally went to college to get a degree in psychology, but his father had other thoughts.
“I came home one weekend and my father went, ‘Mark, I don’t really see you pursuing psychology as a career and having other people’s problems weighing on your shoulders,’” he said. His dad suggested Lauer instead pursue a degree in fine arts and jewelry design.
Lauer was selling his jewelry on his college campus when he met his wife Susan while trying to sell her a pair of earrings. “She said, ‘I don’t have any money, but I’m into making candles,’” he said. He and Susan traded their goods and “the rest is history,” Lauer said.
After Lauer graduated from college, he worked for two different jewelry companies in Chicago. There, he said, he learned practical aspects of the jewelry business and worked as a jewelry model maker.
In 1985, he and his brother decided if a jeweler could make their own designs, so could they. So began Mark Michael Designs out of Lauer’s basement in Brooklyn Center.
Growing the business
Lauer would design and create the pieces of jewelry while his brother would travel all around the country selling the designs to over 200 jewelry retailers.
“We were literally living the American dream, starting out from next to nothing and growing it into what is not only an amazing business, but something I’m incredibly blessed to have been able to pursue,” he said.
While Mike was in Colorado in 1997, he had a massive heart attack and passed away. “In one fell swoop I lost my brother and business partner,” Lauer said. “He was always the road warrior and I was the inside man doing the designing.”
At that time the business had about six employees. Lauer chose to keep the business open and even grew the number of employees he had to about a dozen five years later.
In 2000, he left the wholesale business and opened a retail gallery of Mark Michael Diamond Designs on Main Street in Maple Grove.
“We have been on Main Street for 23 years and it’s a pretty cool legacy,” he said. “The people of Maple Grove have been outstandingly supportive of my designs. I’ve been incredibly blessed.”
His business is unique as he designs all of the pieces he sells in his store. He started designing on computers with his clients, but has since moved to computers and a 3D printer to create models.
“The technology is amazing,” Lauer said. “If you told me in the ‘70s that I would be printing 3D models, I would have laughed in your face.”
Plans for the future
Lauer sees retirement as an opportunity to further pursue his passion. “I will continue to create pieces of jewelry that I’ll sell through various venues,” he said.
He said he has sketchbooks filled with designs that he has never been able to create. But he will have more time once he retires and he and his wife move to Florida.
“That’s my goal in life, to just play, basically,” he added. “I won’t stop doing what I do. I think if you’re an artist, you have that creative urge within you. That never leaves you.”
