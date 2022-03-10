Snow may still cover the ground, but now is the time to start thinking spring. The Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market begins its season March 10.
From 3 to 6 p.m., market shoppers can come to the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake, and check out what area farmers and vendors have to offer.
“After a cold winter, shoppers can expect excitement from vendors and lots of great products,” said Kiley Meyhoefer, Maple Grove Parks and Recreation program assistant. “The first market is the first sign that spring is here and summer is coming soon.”
Just over 20 vendors will be in attendance offering a variety of items for sale. These include farm-raised eggs, meats, poultry, produce, microgreens, honey, maple syrup, along with canned goods like pickles, jams and sauces. There will also be breads, smoothies, granola, empanadas, goat milk soap and woolen products available.
Meyhoefer said there will be a fun new vendor coming to the market – dog treat vendor Must be Ruff.
Shoppers may also want to try some of the different items that will be at the market. “Our more unique items would be kimchi, goat milk soap and olive salsa,” she said.
All vendors accept cash. Many of the vendors also accept credit and debit. All vendors accept market tokens that can be purchased at the market info booth with a credit/debit/EBT card. Tokens are just like cash and do not expire.
