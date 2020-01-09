One Maple Grove business has reached a milestone. Maple Grove Hospital is celebrating 10 years.
On Dec. 31, 2019, the hospital officially hit its 10-year anniversary.
During the past 10 years, the hospital has seen a lot of growth and so has the community. The city of Maple Grove has grown by more than 10,000 residents, from approximately 62,000 to more than 72,000 during the last decade.
The doors first opened in December 2009. Back then, the hospital was a 90-bed facility but was able to expand up to 300 beds when needed. In December 2011, the hospital expanded to have a total of 140 beds.
May 2013 brought the hospital’s 10,000th baby born. This lead to the hospital to expand in fall 2014. The Family Birth Center and Pediatric Program expansion at Maple Grove Hospital allowed more families to experience family-centered care in private rooms. Fall 2015 saw the hospital’s 20,000th baby born.
In November 2019, Maple Grove Hospital delivered its 40,000th baby. The hospital delivers 14 babies per day, on average. Also last year, the hospital delivered 4,799 babies. Of those, there were 82 sets of twins. The ratio of births is 51% boys and 49% girls.
The hospital lab team has conducted more than 2.7 million tests.
The imaging department has done more than 300,000 CT scans and X-rays.
The Emergency Care Center has treated more than 350,000 people.
The hospital has grown much faster than expected, exceeding all initial projections.
According to the hospital, “The numbers of people we see each year and the range of services offered at the hospital continue to grow.”
