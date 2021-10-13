Maple Grove honors new Hall of Fame inductees

At halftime during Maple Grove’s homecoming football against Wayzata on Oct. 8, the school honored the Maple Grove Hall of Fame class of 2021. Here are the inductees:
Doug Anderson- A longtime adapted sports head coach in the Osseo district, Anderson spent 15 successful years at each of the three high schools in the district. He coached Park Center adapted soccer (with a record of 120-77-6), Maple Grove adapted floor hockey (146-65-2) and Osseo adapted softball (172-44), for a combined record of 438-186-8.
Anderson, the 2006 MSHSL Adapted Athletics Coach of the Year and 2009 National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of Year finalist, ended his career as a 13-time state champion (eight in softball, three in floor hockey, and 2 in soccer).
Andy Fornasiere- A 2000 graduate of Maple Grove, Fornasiere started playing adapted athletics in seventh grade. An 11-time team captain, he played six years of adapted soccer, floor hockey, and softball, earning 18 letters, 12 All-State honors.
Fornasiere graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in 2004 with a degree in history.
Curt Carlson- A 2007 graduate of Maple Grove High School, Carlson won back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2006 and 2007 in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle, where he broke a 12-year record in the 200 freestyle set by former U.S. Olympian and silver medalist Tom Malchow with a time of 1:38.35.
He won the state title as a junior in the 200-yard freestyle in a then-Class 2A record time of 1:39.46 and the 100-yard freestyle in 45.52. Carlson also helped lead Maple Grove to state titles in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays as a senior and was named National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association High School All-American and a Scholastic All-American.
He then swam at the University of Minnesota, where he was a 13-time All-American, becoming the 18th athlete in school history to earn double-digit All-America honors. He also was a five-time Big Ten finalist and a 2008 Olympic Trials qualifier.
In 2011, he was the Big Ten champion in the 200-yard freestyle relay and holds school records in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 and 800-yard freestyle relays. Carlson ranks second all-time in the 50-yard freestyle and 14th in the 200-yard freestyle.
Doree Du Toit- A private voice teacher, Du Toit has taught hundreds of Maple Grove students since 2001. She attends every Maple Grove Senior High concert, musical performance, and loves to see the growth of every one of her students.
Jaimie Horton- When Horton graduated Maple Grove Senior High in 2006, she left Maple Grove’s all-time leading scorer with 286 points (166 goals and 120 assists), recording 76 points as a senior. A two-time All-State honoree, five-time All-Conference selection, and six-time letter winner, Horton was named the team’s offensive most valuable player five times.
She played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where she played in 141 career games and scored 14 career points (six goals and eight assists). As a sophomore, Horton was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team and was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Greg Martin- A 2004 Maple Grove Senior High graduate, Greg Martin was named as a Minnesota Vikings High School All-State player for his senior season as a wide receiver. He was also named to the Associated Press All-State and All-Conference team in 2003 as a junior. Martin is tied for the program record with two interceptions in a single game, achieving the feat two times in 2004, as is tied for fourth all-time with six interceptions in his high-school career.
Martin holds the school record for career receptions (150), receiving yards (3,095), and touchdowns (33), 18 more than second-place Jeffrey Hesse with 15. He also is tied with Jake Wieneke for the single-season school records in receiving touchdown with 13, third all-time with 57 receptions in a single season, behind Wieneke (68) and Brycen Wojta (59), and second behind Wieneke (1,330) in most receiving yards in a single season with 1,253.
Lisa Waananen- A 2004 graduate of Maple Grove Senior High, Lisa Waananen was a multi-sport star during her time as a Crimson. She earned 11 letters in high school (four in track and field, one in cross country, and three in both soccer and nordic skiing), and won a state championship in cross country her senior season.
She also captained the track and field team, where Waananen was selected as the team’s most valuable player. Waananen set Crimson school records in the 800 meters (2:16), 1600 meters (4:56), and 3200 meters (10:29). As a junior, she won the state title in the 3200 meters and the 4,000 meters (setting a school record of 14:13), earned All-State honors in the 1600 meters and was named Gear Running Store Runner of the Year finalist. She also earned All-Conference honors in Nordic skiing.
