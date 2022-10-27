The historic Maple Grove Village Hall was set on fire Oct. 18. Maple Grove Police are investigating the fire as arson.
Around 9:15 p.m., Maple Grove police and fire were dispatched to the report of smoke in the area of the 14300 block of 93rd Ave.
When firefighters and police arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the Village Hall, located at 9391 Fernbrook Lane inside Lakeview Knolls Park, was on fire with significant smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building. Four of the city’s five fire stations were on scene to fight the fire.
By 10:15 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control and were monitoring for hot spots.
The Village Hall was originally constructed at the corner of Fernbrook Lane and County Road 30 in 1939 as a replacement for a previous town hall that was destroyed by a tornado. The building was moved further into the park in 1975 upon the opening of the first City Hall building (currently the Arbor View Educational Center), located adjacent to the Village Hall on Fernbrook Lane.
Most recently, the city has used the building for park and recreation programming.
Maple Grove officials are evaluating the level of damage to the building to determine if it can be restored.
Arson investigation
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but Maple Grove fire investigators and police detectives believe the fire may have been intentionally set.
Investigators were asking for assistance to identify the driver of a vehicle captured on a nearby surveillance camera just prior to the fire. The owner of that vehicle voluntarily came forward. Police are no longer seeking information related to this vehicle.
Detectives are still seeking the public’s help with identifying the person or persons responsible for the fire. Anyone with information may contact Detective Sam Valerius at 763-494-6237 or svalerius@maplegrovemn.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, online atcrimestoppersmn.org, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Information may also be provided to the Arson Hot-Line at 1-800-723-2020.
Maple Grove investigators do not have information that leads them to believe this incident is connected to the recent fire at Lynde Greenhouse on Oct. 2. Persons of interest have been identified in that case and it remains under investigation.
